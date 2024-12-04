Early Signing Day: Michigan Football signs versatile S Kainoa Winston
Kainoa Winston committed to Michigan in June and although he took visits to both Penn State and Oregon, the safety was solid with Michigan. The Wolverines could slide Winston into the Nickel if they wanted, but Winston offers versatility that he can play either Nickel or safety in college. Winston owns the Gonzaga school record for the 200-meter dash and will have the ability to run the opposing ball carrier down. Winston made it official by signing with the Wolverines.
Montgomery Village (MD) Gonzaga S Kainoa Winston
Notable Offers:
Penn State, Oregon, Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Miami, and Florida, among others
Scouting report via 247Sports' Andrew Ivins:
A new-age defensive back prospect with the straight-line speed to help combat modern passing attacks. Owns some of the more impressive track times in the 2025 cycle having collected various medals at respected meets around the country. Size hasn’t been third-party verified, but is believed to be under 6-foot and full of muscle. Flies around the field and can get outside the numbers with ease. Quick to locate the football and is not afraid to jump a route. Has proven to be a rather spirited tackler in run support and seems to frequently be seeking out contact. Agile and fluid enough in the lower half to man-up with wide receivers and tight ends, but hasn’t been asked to press a ton on Friday nights. Based on what he has put on tape thus far, should be viewed as a potential defensive playmaker for a Power Five program that could play over the top, in the box, or even in the slot. Likely to add plenty of value on special teams units at the program of his choice.
Film:
You can see his film here
Twitter Announcement:
