Episode 29: College Football Playoff predictions, Connor Stalions, and the Michigan quarterback battle
On Episode 29 of the Winged Helmet Podcast, we take a look back at Week 0 of the 2024 College Football season, along with discussing College Gameday's 12-team playoff predictions, the upcoming Connor Stalions documentary, and today's press conference with U-M head coach Sherrone Moore.
Podcast notes:
College Gameday's Playoff Predictions
On Saturday, the College Gameday crew was live from Dublin, Ireland to cover the Week 0 matchup between Florida State and Georgia Tech. During the pregame show, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, and Kirk Herbstreit made their predictions for who they believe will be part of the first 12-team playoff in college football history. Saban was the only analyst who didn't have the Wolverines making an appearance in the playoff, while the other three analysts had Michigan playing in the first round as a lower seed. You can see all of those predictions here.
NCAA NOA and Connor Stalions Documentary
The University of Michigan is now in possession of the official NOA from the NCAA regarding the sign-stealing issue. This comes roughly 24 hours before Stalions will be featured in Netflix documentary that will be released to the public on Aug. 27, where fans will have their first opportunity to hear from the man at the center of it all. It remains to be seen how much we'll actually learn from Stalions as it relates to key issues of the investigation, but there's no doubt that plenty of college football fans will be tuned in.
Head Coach Sherrone Moore meets with the Media
Game week is officially here for Michigan, as the Wolverines prepare for their season-opener against Fresno State in the Big House on Saturday. Although most are eager to see who will win the starting job at quarterback, Moore indicated that he isn't quite ready to make that decision just yet. Although it remains to be seen when or if it will be made public before the Wolverines take the field on Aug. 31, Moore said that they'll probably tell the starter he's won the job by Thursday.
