Donovan Edwards likely to break Michigan Football records in 2024
Senior running back Donovan Edwards had to wait his turn behind guys like Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, but that didn't prevent him from establishing himself as one of the most electric offensive weapons in Ann Arbor. Heading into his senior season, Edwards is the first - and only - player in Michigan Football history with a touchdown pass, touchdown catch, and touchdown run of at least 75 yards in his career. The pass came against Iowa in the 2021 Big Ten Championship game, the reception came against Maryland in 2021, and the run (both of them) came against Ohio State in 2022.
- 2021 vs Iowa - 75 yard touchdown pass
- 2021 vs Maryland - 77 yard touchdown reception
- 2022 vs Ohio State - 75 and 85 yard touchdown runs
With his role expected to increase in 2024, Edwards has the opportunity to break more running back records before the season comes to a close. Heading into Week 1, he's tied for fourth among U-M running backs in receptions all-time (68), just 31 shy of tying Jamie Morris for No. 1 all-time (99). During the 2023 season, Edwards finished the year with 249 yards on 30 receptions splitting reps with Blake Corum. If he can haul in another 30+ receptions in 2024, he'd become just the second U-M running back to have 30 or more receptions in multiple seasons.
Additionally, Edwards is currently fourth in all-time career receiving yards by a U-M running back with 714 yards, just 96 yards shy of the career record held by Anthony Thomas (810). Given the fact that Edwards has never finished with less than 200 receiving yards in a single season through his first three years, it's a pretty safe bet that he'll break that record as well.
Here are a few other noteworthy statistics for Edwards as he preps for his final season at Michigan:
• Edwards enters the season as U-M's leading rusher with 1,662 career rushing yards on 294 carries with 15 touchdowns. He has six career 100-yard rush games with one game over 200 rushing yards and four games with multiple rushing touchdowns.
• Edwards has averaged 10.5 yards per catch during his career, which ranks second all-time among running backs with at least 40 catches (Glenn Doughty, 12.6 on 41 receptions). Edwards is one of just three backs in Michigan history with at least that many receptions to average at least 10 yards per catch (Clarence Williams, 10.0 on 68 receptions).
• Last January, Edwards became the first player in CFP National Title Game history to run for two touchdowns of 40-plus yards with his 41- and 46-yard scores in the first half against the Huskies. They were the second and third-longest touchdown runs in CFP National Title Game history (Derrick Henry, 50 yards vs. Clemson, Jan. 11, 2016).
