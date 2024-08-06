'I'm not concerned': Michigan alum Adam Schefter on Sherrone Moore, NCAA punishment
While the latest ESPN report pertaining to a leaked draft of the NCAA's notice of allegations into Michigan football over the Connor Stalions sign-stealing saga have created a lot of unrest on social media and across the internet, it appears the folks within Schembechler Hall in Ann Arbor remain unbothered.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday, ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter — a Michigan alum — said Wolverines' head coach Sherrone Moore wasn't worried about the alleged violations coming his way, or the program's way, per ESPN's Pete Thamel's report.
"I spoke to him about 20 minutes ago — all good," Shefter told McAfee. "As a Michigan Man, as somebody who believes in Coach Moore, I'm not concerned. Now, again, I don't know what Pete knows, but I know I spoke to the man himself [Sherrone Moore] here for a while and I feel pretty good about what he said. We'll see what happens here."
Conversation then turned to Michigan's fall camp and new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. The Wolverines are expected to have one of the top defenses in all of college football, led by junior cornerback Will Johnson and junior defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. According to Schefter, the Wolverines' defense has been as advertised through the first week of fall camp.
"Hey, I'll just tell you this, the defense looks good in practice," Schefter said. "The defense is good. Wink is fired up, Wink is all fired up about this defense."
The NCAA's official notice of allegations for Michigan football could be handed down at any time. According to the NOA draft in ESPN's report, Moore is accused of deleting over 50 text messages to Stalions on the day news broke of the low-level staffer's sign-stealing operation. Moore could be hit with a Level II violation by the NCAA and could face suspension as a result.
