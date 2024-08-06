'I'm not fully over that': Jim Harbaugh on one of the worst moments of his life
Although success didn't come as easy or as quickly as most fans would have hoped, I think it's safe to say that Jim Harbaugh is now considered to be one of the greatest head coaches in Michigan football history. The incredible run from 2021-23 included three consecutive wins over Ohio State, three consecutive Big Ten Championships, three straight trips to the College Football Playoff, and ultimately a National Championship win in 2023.
But prior to all of that success, there were certainly some speedbumps along the way. Harbaugh lost his first five contests against Ohio State, and his overall bowl game record of 1-6 had many questioning whether or not he could win at the highest level. Reflecting on his time at Michigan, Harbaugh discussed a moment that he describes as one of worst things that's ever happened to him in his life. Not just in football, but in his entire life.
Oddly enough, it didn't come against Ohio State, in a bowl game, or as part of the College Football Playoff. For Harbaugh, one of the worst things that's ever happened to him in his life occurred in 2015 against the Michigan State Spartans.
"Yeah, the Paul Bunyan [trophy], we had to give Michigan State that," Harbaugh said as he reflected on the 2015 matchup. "Let's not bring it up. I'm not fully over that, I'm not fully over that. We had a punt blocked with 10 seconds left in the game. It's left an indelible... one of the top 5 worst things that's ever happened to me in my life. That's top 5."
Given how improbable the ending of that game was, it's not all that surprising to hear that it had such an impact on Harbaugh. It was one of those moments, particularly if you're a Michigan or Michigan State fan, that you remember exactly where you were and who you were with when it happened. Whether you were on the right or wrong side of it all, everyone was in a state of shock trying to process what had just played out in front of them.
For anyone living under a rock for the last 10 years, here's the moment:
If there's any silver lining to such a painful moment, its that it caused Harbaugh to change his punt protection moving forward.
"It led to eliminating that college punt, you know, that spread punt. We're not going to do the spread punt ever again. We're going back to good old-fashioned pro-style punting from here on out. Punter's gotta be at 14 yards. You can't be at 16 yards."
But even after all of the success - the wins over Ohio State, the Big Ten Championships, the Rose Bowl win over Alabama, and the National Championship win over Washington last season - some wounds just never heal. For Harbaugh, it's clear that the 2015 matchup against Michigan State is one of those wounds.
"Yeah, I play that scenario out quite a bit," Harbaugh said.
