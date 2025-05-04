ESPN's Desmond Howard compares Bryce Underwood to former Heisman winning QB
Michigan legend Desmond Howard recently dropped by for an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. Although Howard and Eisen covered a number of topics, the conversation inevitably transitioned to the Michigan Football program and, in particular, Bryce Underwood.
Howard expressed confidence that Michigan's presumed QB1 was as good as advertised, and even compared him to a former Heisman trophy winner.
"I think we're in good hands. I think the future is bright. I think that... I saw Bryce, I was up in Ann Arbor probably about a month or so ago. I watched him at practice and, I mean, he's a very big quarterback. He's strong... kinda looks like... not quite Cam Newton, but he's in that mode size-wise. He can throw the ball, the ball just pops out of his hands. You understand now why he was the No. 1 recruit in the country. It's just a matter of them molding him to what they need to use him for in their offense."
Although Howard acknowledges that the talent is there, he also said he doesn't expect the Michigan offense to make some magical transformation into an air-raid system. Instead, Howard believes the Wolverines will stay true to who they are.
"Sherrone Moore is an excellent coach, he has a great offensive mind. But at the end of the day, they're not bringing this kid in to throw the ball 40-45 times a game. It's still going to be a smash concept. They also got the running back out of the portal from Alabama, and they brought in the running back who went for 100 yards in his first start as a freshman... Marshall... against Alabama in the bowl game, meaning they're still going to be a run-first, run-heavy offense I believe."
You can listen to the entire segment with Howard and Eisen below:
