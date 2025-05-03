BREAKING: Michigan football misses out on top RB prospect to rival school
At one point in time, it looked like Michigan football would land both five-star running back Savion Hiter and four-star running back Javian Osborne. While the Wolverines are still in the running to land Hiter, Michigan lost out on Osborne on Saturday.
The Forney (TX) recruit committed to Notre Dame over Michigan live on 247Sports. He pointed to his relationship with ND coach Marcus Freeman and what the Irish are building under him. Osborne was ranked as the 90th-best player in the 2026 cycle and the 6th-ranked RB recruit.
Michigan currently has five commitments in the '26 cycle, but the Wolverines are starting to lose some of the targets they thought they were in the running for. Landing a player like Hiter would make up for it, though. The Mineral (VA) prospect is ranked as the 18th-best player in the country and the top-ranked running back.
The Wolverines will feature what's supposed to be a great running back duo in 2025 with Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes. With new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey running the show, it's possible recruits are wanting to see how the Michigan offense operates with Bryce Underwood and Lindsey.
