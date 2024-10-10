ESPN's latest season, playoff projections for Michigan Football
In this story:
After a rocky start to the 2024 season, ESPN's latest projections suggest a bumpy road ahead for the second half of Michigan's regular season.
The Wolverines entered the bye week at 4-2 with losses to Texas and Washington, and the second half of the schedule doesn't get any easier. Michigan's final six opponents of the regular season have a combined record of 25-7, including three opponents (Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State) who are currently undefeated.
With six weeks left in the regular season, here are ESPN's projections for the Wolverines at the midway point of 2024:
Matchup Predictor
- at Illinois: 55.6%
- Michigan State: 75.4%
- Oregon: 32.9%
- at Indiana: 27.2%
- Northwestern: 86.2%
- at Ohio State: 7.5%
FPI Projections
- Projected W-L: 6.8-5.2
- Reach 6 Wins: 89.7%
- Win Out: 0.1%
- Win B10 Conference: 0.4%
- Make College Football Playoff: 3.1%
- Make National Championship: 0.1%
- Win National Championship: 0.0%
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Published