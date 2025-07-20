Wolverine Digest

ESPN projects where Michigan will finish in Big Ten standings

Where will the Wolverines finish in the conference standings in 2025?

Seth Berry

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (19) celebrates an interception against the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Rod Moore (19) celebrates an interception against the TCU Horned Frogs during the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Big Ten has produced college football's last two national champions with Michigan winning it all in 2023 and Ohio State claiming last year's title in the first year of the 12-team playoff format. In 2025, the conference is set to be highly competitive once again, with multiple teams that could make a run at giving the conference three national champions in a row.

ESPN's Bill Connelly recently projected where each Big Ten team is projected to finish this upcoming season, giving the Wolverines an 11.7% chance to claim their fourth conference title in five seasons.

Overall, Michigan checks in at fourth in the Big Ten (10th in the nation) behind Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon in that order. The Buckeyes come in at No. 1 in the nation, while the Nittany Lions check in at No. 3 in the country. The Ducks project as the nation's No. 7 team heading into the season, according to Connelly's rankings.

Michigan is also projected at 7.2 conference wins, with a 27.3% chance to get to 11 or more wins as a team. Here are Connelly's full projections on how he sees the Big Ten shaking out in 2025:

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. Oregon

4. Michigan

5. Illinois

6. Indiana

7. Iowa

8. USC

9. Nebraska

10. Wisconsin

11. Washington

12. Minnesota

13. Rutgers

14. UCLA

15. Michigan State

16. Maryland

17. Northwestern

18. Purdue

Sherrone
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore challenges an incomplete pass intended for tight end Colston Loveland (not pictured) during the second half against Oregon at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Moore lost the challenge. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

