Elite in-state class of 2027 receiver reveals what stands out about Michigan
While Michigan football has heated up on the recruiting trail with its class of 2026, the coaching staff has to keep an eye on the 2027 class as well to try to build relationships with prospects for the next cycle.
One of the players the Wolverines have an eye on in the class of 2027 is in-state Orchard Lake St. Mary's wide receiver Chad Willis. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has an offer from Michigan and several other Power Four programs, with nearly 30 offers from Division I schools in total. He has been to Ann Arbor for visits on three documented occasions since February, including for this year's spring game and during the summer as he also visited last month.
Willis told Michigan on SI he was fascinated to see all of the Michigan fans at the spring game and that the program feels like it's a family.
"Something that stands out to me with the program is the family around the sport," Willis said. "I was at the spring game and we got there a little early but it was crowded with fans trying to see the players just get off the bus, so that’s something i enjoyed. Then, the players and coach relationships— I was at a practice and the energy was just all around really good. Good energy, good coaching and good work."
Willis continues to build his relationship with wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and said their connection continues to grow.
"Me and coach Bellamy's relationship is good," said Willis. "Every time he sees me he just reminds me to keep going and keep grinding. From what i saw at the spring game is that coach Bell is an uplifting coach, he won’t let you dwell on the past mistakes."
Willis added that his focus heading into his senior season of high school ball is to win back-to-back state championships with OLSM, saying that "this year we have to put even more work in because now that we are the state champs, people want to beat us even more."
The standout receiver likes a lot of aspects about Michigan's program, but is still early in his recruiting process and isn't in a place to start to separate schools from each other just yet, as that will come over time. Although it is still early, Michigan is the favorite in his recruitment to this point according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, with Michigan State just behind the Wolverines.