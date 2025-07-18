Michigan football's super-booster is now world's 2nd-richest person
About eight months ago, Michigan football shook up the college football landscape by securing a flip from coveted quarterback Bryce Underwood, who was previously committed to LSU. There are several factors as to why Underwood chose to remain in his home state and play for the Wolverines, but one of those factors included the financial backing of Oracle founder and Michigan super-booster Larry Ellison that will help pay the Michigan signal-caller an NIL package valued between $10 and $12 million over four years.
Ellison, according to Bloomberg, is now the second-richest person in the world, only behind Elon Musk. Ellison's net worth increased by $4.7 billion since the last update and is up to $251 billion in total, which is ahead of Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, who come in at third and fourth on the list, respectively.
Ellison co-founded Oracle, a computer technology company, in 1977 and served as the company's CEO until 2014. He currently serves as the company's chief technology officer and executive chairman.
When head coach Sherrone Moore and his program were vying for Underwood last year, it was widely reported that Larry Ellison's wife, Jolin Ellison, who is a Michigan alum, had a strong desire to see No. 1 ranked quarterback coming out of high school in a Maize and Blue uniform. After Underwood made his announcement, the Wolverines-focused NIL collective, Champions Circle, credited the couple for being "instrumental" in the process.
In the day and age of NIL, Michigan having the backing of the Ellisons is clearly a huge boost as dollar amounts become increasingly important for the best athletes playing at the highest level across major sports.
