4-star safety Jordan Deck explains why he flipped from Baylor to Michigan

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordan Deck has Flipped from Baylor to Michigan, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’2 195 S from Frisco, TX had been Committed to the Bears since June 24th



“Have to do what’s best for me & I believe that’s Michigan. Go Blue!”https://t.co/nXKIp1zGiD pic.twitter.com/1sttwjNugM