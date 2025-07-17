4-star safety Jordan Deck explains why he flipped from Baylor to Michigan
Even though four-star Lone Star (Frisco, TX.) safety Jordan Deck originally decided to commit to Baylor and stay closer to home late last month, Michigan has been toward the front of his mind for awhile, with Deck telling Michigan on SI the Wolverines were in hip top two even when he first committed to the Bears. On Wednesday, Deck made it official and officially flipped his commitment to Michigan and will join its class of 2026.
"Michigan and Baylor were definitely both in my top two," Deck said. "They both have great coaching staffs. I think I committed a little too early in the process. I should've let negotiations and everything else play out and I committed fast. (Baylor) was a safe option for me and I kind of made a hasty decision. In the moment it felt right, but things change and I feel like everything happens for a reason."
Deck's commitment gives the Wolverines their third defensive back in the class and 22nd commitment overall. The 6-foot-3, 180-pounder took two visits to Ann Arbor over the past several months, including an official visit on June 13-15. Both of those trips resonated with Deck as he started to gain a feel for what Sherrone Moore's program was all about. Deck added that he felt how genuine and honest of defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan is feels like coach Morgan will develop him into the player he wants to be.
"When I went on my official visit, coach (LaMar) Morgan was the only coach that showed me good and bad clips," said Deck. "Usually, when you go on an OV, they'll show you a whole bunch of good clips and what they like about you. But he showed me good and bad clips, saying 'this is where you can improve and this is where we're going to take you.' And he showed me where I'll be playing in the defense. He had a real plan for me and I feel like he believes in my talent. When I committed to Baylor, he still recruited me and was still texting and calling me twice, three times a day and made sure things got right. So, I feel like that means he believes in my talent."
Another reason Deck ultimately chose the Wolverines to continue his football career is because he knows Michigan's program will hold him to the highest standards of excellence.
"The standard at Michigan is an all-time high," Deck added. "When you play for a program where you have to be held to a high standard, I feel like that makes you better as not only as a player, but as a man as well. That's what I like about Michigan."
The Frisco, TX. native has also taken note of Michigan's defensive lines in recent years with the star power the program has had in players like Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham, along with some of the current standouts on the team like Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, TJ Guy and others. He knows a strong front seven only makes the back end's job easier when it comes to making plays and understands the importance of all units on the defense working in unison to accomplish a mission.
"Michigan is always going to have a good D-line," Deck said. "They're always going to have good pass rushers. Me, as a safety (having a good pass rush helps) and that's another part of the decision. When we talk about football and about schools, I feel like Michigan checks all the boxes."
Further expanding on his relationship with coach Morgan, Deck said the Michigan defensive backs coach has been recruiting him since his sophomore year. Deck has taken notice of Morgan's demeanor and coaching style and calls him a "teacher," which is a style that resonates with Deck.
"I came and watched a practice (at Michigan) and I like the way he coaches. He's a great teacher," Deck said. "If someone were to mess up in practice, he wasn't yelling and cussing —he was teaching. I like that, and I feel like he's honest. I like a real, straightforward coach. He's not too 'goody goody' and he's not too hyped up. He'll let you know that he wants you, of course, but he's not going to just fill your head up. I feel like he's a great mentor, I feel like he can develop me and I'm going to be a great player, so I feel like he's a big part of my success in the future."
Coach Moore is also a coach Deck speaks highly of as he has gotten a feel for Moore's style mostly based on his conversation with players on the team during his visits.
"I talked to a lot of players on the team and they said he's a true player's coach," Deck said. "I can see that being true. He really cares about his player and is players-first, so I feel like that holds enough weight in itself.
Deck is also well-versed on some of the recent Wolverines who have starred in the secondary in the Maize and Blue, including current Bengals cornerback Dax Hill. At Michigan, Hill played a lot of nickel and his type of versatility is what Deck hopes to bring to Michigan's defense in the future. He also mentioned some of the current defensive backs on the team and how excited he is to join them.
"I think (Dax Hill), he's kind of my size, so that's a good model and a good player who I want to play like," said Deck. "But they have people there now—they have a cat that's a 6-foot-5 safety, Mason Curtis, I think he's a good player too. TJ Metcalf—I think they all can play, So I think learning from those guys is going to help me be successful as well."
Deck said he wants Michigan fans to know he is going to give his full effort on and all of the field and is excited to be coming to Ann Arbor.
"I play football to the best of my ability, I give 100% effort and I don't cheat the game and I don't disrespect the game," Deck said. "That's the biggest factor I would say, and I respect people and respect everybody. I will be a good person to everybody in Ann Arbor and on the football field I will give everything I've got."
Deck will give coach Morgan's secondary a bigger-framed safety who can get downhill quickly and meet ball carriers at the point of attack to deliver a big hit when the opportunity is presented. His athleticism, speed and technique allows him to be a consistent tackler and hunter of the ball, while also being able to align as a box defender to blitz in certain situations.
