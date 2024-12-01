BREAKING: Big Ten issues $100,000 fine to Michigan, Ohio State
Per ESPN's Pete Thamel is reporting that the Big Ten is fining both Michigan and Ohio State for the postgame fight between the two programs.
Following Michigan's incredible 13-10 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, the Wolverines made their way to the middle of the field to do what they had done in 2022 - plant the Block M flag on the 50. But unlike 2022, the Buckeyes weren't about to let it go unchecked, leading to a postgame fight between the two rival programs.
In the video below, you can see exactly how it all started from the field view, courtesy of FOX College Football:
When asked about the issue with the flag-planting during his postgame press conference, head coach Ryan Day said that the Buckeyes were a "prideful" group that weren't going to let it happen.
"Yeah, I don't know all of the details of it. But I know that, you know, these guys aren't gonna put a flag on our field," Day said. "Our guys weren't going to let that happen. So, I'll find out exactly what happened. But this is our field, and certainly we're embarrassed at the fact that we lost the game, but there are some prideful guys on this team that just weren't going to let that happen."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -