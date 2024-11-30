Takeaways: Michigan stuns Ohio State and wins for the fourth year in a row
Michigan entered The 'Shoe on Saturday as massive underdogs, but the Wolverines came to play. Michigan took a 10-3 lead before Ohio State scored a late touchdown to make it a 10-all game entering the break.
The second half was a wild one. Davis Warren threw two interceptions and missed tight end Hogan Hansen three times for crucial plays, but between the Wolverines' defense coming up huge on every drive and Kalel Mullings willing the offense, Michigan came out with the massive upset. The Wolverines stunned Columbus with a 13-10 win over their arch-rival for the fourth year in a row.
Here are five takeaways.
1. Michigan was the more physical team
The team that wins the rushing battle typically wins this game and that trend continued on Saturday. The Wolverines ran for 173 yards on the afternoon compared to Ohio State's 77. Not only did the Michigan O-line carve holes open for the backs to run through, but the Wolverines' D-line was great.
Going up against a makeshift Ohio State offensive line, the Wolverines dominated up front. The pressure forced errors by Will Howard who threw two INTs. Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham showed why they are projected top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.
For the fourth year in a row, Michigan dominated in the trenches.
2. Ryan Day still has a Michigan problem
Oh, Ryan Day. Ohio State was 20-point favorites entering The Game and the Buckeyes hadn't beaten Michigan since 2019. But Michigan shocked the world after beating the Buckeyes and being way too physical. The Buckeyes loaded up with returning talent and used the portal to make a roster that could not only win the Big Ten but beat Michigan.
For the fourth year in a row, the Wolverines proved to be superior over the Buckeyes. It's verypossible Day has coached his last game against the maize and blue.
3. The Sherrone Moore era is off to an emphatic start
Yeah, Michigan finished 7-5 but Sherrone Moore redeemed all things with what happened on Saturday. Moore is now 2-0 against Ohio State (1-0 as the full-time head coach) and he has this Wolverines' program rolling toward the end of the season.
Not only did Moore beat Ohio State for the second year in a row, but he outcoached Ryan Day and Chip Kelly. Not only did he outcoach two great Xs and Os coaches, but he's got Michigan recruiting, too.
The Wolverines are going to bring in a likely top-five class when it's all said and done. The Bryce Underwood era will begin next season and a ton of it has to do with what Moore brings to the table as the head coach.
4. Michigan needs a talent infusion on the offensive side of the ball
Although Michigan won the game, it's clear the Wolverines need a talent infusion on the offensive side of the ball. It starts at quarterback. Davis Warren is a great human and a great person to listen to, but Michigan needs an elite signal caller. If you put J.J. McCarthy on this team, the Wolverines win by two-plus touchdowns.
It all starts next year when Bryce Underwood comes in. Michigan will likely utilize the transfer portal, along with bringing in top recruits to fill out its 2025 class.
It's quite possible you see a whole new lineup on the field when the '25 season begins.
5. Wink Martindale has earned another year, need to be on the hunt for a new OC
Whatever Wink Martindale figured out in the second half against Indiana, it's been amazing. The Michigan defense has been sensational since then and shut down the Hoosiers, Northwestern, and now Ohio State. The Buckeyes figured something out in the second quarter when they opened up and passed the ball, but once the second half began, Michigan was elite. And the Wolverines did this without All-American Will Johnson.
When it comes to the offense, it's just like the talent infusion. Michigan needs to seek out a veteran playcaller to take over in 2025 when Underwood comes to Ann Arbor. There is a role for Kirk Campbell on this staff, but OC isn't the likely outcome.
