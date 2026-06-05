Why Michigan Coach Tyler Stockton Sees Rod Moore As Nation's Top Safety

Through trials and tribulations, Michigan safety Rod Moore is looking to make a big impact on the field in 2026. Moore, who suffered a torn ACL ahead of the 2024 football season, didn't play a game that season, and was limited to three games last year.

But back wearing the maize and blue, Moore has said he's feeling as good as he has since prior to tearing his ACL, and Michigan needs him to anchor its safeties room. Moore, a two-time captain at Michigan, has the chance to become the first-ever three-time captain at the university.

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Moore was one of the best safeties in the nation during Michigan's national championship season in 2023, and new safeties coach Tyler Stockton believes he will once again be one of the top safeties in the nation.

"My expectation of Rod is being one of the best safeties in the country," Stockton said on In The Trenches. "I mean we're going to fight day in and day out to make sure he is healthy, which he's been doing an unbelievable job. He is far in advance right now where he should be. But I see a guy in Rod that is going to go down at this university as one of the better leaders to ever come here."

Moore plays a big role for Michigan off and on the field

During his time in Ann Arbor, Moore was a two-time All-Big Ten player, and a starting safety for the Wolverines. Moore could've easily left after the 2023 season to become an NFL draft pick, but he wanted one more season in Ann Arbor.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed the last two seasons for Moore, but while he has been off the field, he's been a big part in helping Michigan's secondary. Moore has become somewhat of a coach during his time being injured, and Stockton revealed Moore has spearheaded meetings and workouts, in an attempt to make the Wolverines' safeties room the best out there.

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"I mean the big thing for me is you can tell Rod loves football," said Stockton. "People who don't love football and go through what he's gone through kind of start thinking about what's next in my life or is it time to stop playing football? Like he would not be here if he doesn't truly love the game.

"And like you said, like he's a coach on the field. But what he's done an amazing job of this off season is in the meeting rooms. I mean he's bringing guys in for extra work, not even me having to tell the guys to come. He's the one that's spearheading all of that. So, I mean, he does an unbelievable job of my room just getting the younger guys better. And he's not afraid. He wants the group to be as best as they can."

Michigan will open the season at home against Western Michigan under the lights. Fans are hopeful to see Moore go trotting onto the field when the defense takes the field.