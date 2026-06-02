Five Michigan Football Players Poised for Breakout 2026 Season

After losing several players to the NFL Draft and to the transfer portal, Kyle Whittingham's staff did a good job of landing players to fill voids. However, if the Wolverines are going to get back into the 12-team College Football Playoff — maybe even the last year of it — Michigan will need players to step up.

Here are some players who are poised for a big 2026 season.

QB Bryce Underwood

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Let's get to the most obvious one. If Michigan is going to compete in the Big Ten and make a push for the College Football Playoff, it needs Bryce Underwood to make major improvements from last season. Underwood, who faced turnover issues and mechanical problems in 2025, had progressed this spring, via the coaches.

Underwood has flashed his potential and it's about putting it all together now. Jason Beck is going to allow him to run the football and use his legs as a weapon this season — sorry Eric Weddle. And allowing Underwood to use all the tools in his toolbox, it sets things up nicely for Underwood in 2026.

DT Enow Etta

After losing Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, and Tre Williams, Michigan needs someone to really emerge along the interior line. Enow Etta, Trey Pierce, and Jonah Lea'ea will all become a big part of what Michigan doesn, but it's time for Etta to finally put it all together.

Michigan made a move to retain Etta, following his initial transfer portal exit. Etta is entering Year 4 in the program and after moving from edge to interior, he's ready to make the leap into stardom. Etta can stuff the run, and has the quickness, and mobility, to get to the quarterback.

"He's an absolute freak, his frame and athleticism," a source told CBS Sports. "I think he's going to end up being a top-50 pick in the draft. He's great at the point of attack. Great movement skills. And he has a massive frame."

LBs Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor

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Speaking of attrition, no position was hit harder than linebacker. Michigan lost Ernest Hausmann, Jimmy Rolder, and Cole Sullivan to either graduation, the NFL Draft, or transfer portal. Now, Michigan will be playing with some inexperience at the position, but the position also offers a high ceiling.

Troy Bowles will be the veteran, along with incoming transfer Nathaniel Staehling, while Bowles hasn't played much, and Staehling hasn't played D1 football. But both rising sophomores Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor may offer the best skillset.

Owusu-Boateng was a highly coveted linebacker in the 2025 cycle and he flashes elite athleticism and ability to tackle. If he continues to develop, NOB has a chance to become a really good Michigan linebacker.

As of Taylor, he wasn't as touted as NOB, but Taylor looked the part in 2025 when he had his chances at Michigan. Sources told CBS Sports that Taylor is going to be a good player.

"He's going to be a good player," a source told CBS Sports. "Seeing his frame fill out, his athleticism, his ability at the point of attack, he's just a good player overall. And to see someone have that kind of poise and presence already at 19 years old is impressive."

WR Andrew Marsh

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If Bryce Underwood is going to ascend under Jason Beck, someone(s) is going to highly benefit from that ascension. Andrew Marsh burst onto the scene last season when finally given a chance, and he quickly emerged as the best target for the Wolverines.

Although Michigan added some talent like JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, Salesi Moa, and Travis Johnson, expect Marsh to take his production to a new level in 2026. The Wolverines don't have many 1000-yard receivers in recent years, but it's more than possible that Marsh reaches that level this season.

Marsh caught for 651 yards, but played in the first four games sparingly, while catching just one pass. He became one of the most productive Big Ten receivers in the final stretch, and that's with an offense that wasn't very fluid.