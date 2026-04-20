Next Breakout NFL Prospect From the Michigan Wolverines

It's NFL Draft week and the Michigan Wolverines are going to see several players get selected on Day 2 and Day 3 of the draft. The Maize and Blue likely won't see any players go in the first round, but that doesn't mean Michigan can't have a breakout star in the NFL.

The Wolverines have had several players go on to become Pro Bowlers in the league and edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson is arguably the best defensive lineman in the league.

Michigan might not have an Aidan Hutchinson in this draft class, but there are a couple of Wolverines who could have long careers in the league.

As far as the one player who is the likeliest to have a breakout NFL career — edge rusher Jaishawn Barham.

Why Barham could be the next breakout star

When you're choosing one player to become a breakout star, it came down to both Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham. Moore has the higher floor of the two players, and Moore should have a long NFL career, too. But Barham possesses unique traits that could make him a breakout star in the NFL.

The 6'3", 240-pound defender is one of the more athletic players we've seen at Michigan. The Wolverines brought him over from Maryland, where he played two seasons as a linebacker. The Maize and Blue moved him to edge after a couple of games this past season and he excelled.

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Barham had a tendacy to always put his ears down and go run straight at the ball carrier. Which would lead to missing an assignment and allowing extra yards. But as an edge rusher, he would able to utilize his speed and strength to get off the ball and go run at the quarterback.

His athleticism shined through in 2025 and finished second the team in sacks. He recorded two sacks against Central Michigan, in his first game as an edge rusher. He is disruptive and can shed blocks — but will obviously have to show he can do the same against NFL tackles.

Can play different positions

The other reason Barham could become a breakout star is due to his versatility. While he struggled at times playing linebacker, he was usually around the football. In his first season in Ann Arbor, Barham had the second-most tackles on Michigan's defense, behind veteran linebacker Ernest Hausmann.

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Barham projects as an edge at the next level, but teams could surely move him around to meet their needs. If Barham needs to play on the ball or off the ball — he can do either. Assuming he gets to work in the weight room, is drafted into a friendly system, and has a chance, Barham has a real chance to shine in the NFL.