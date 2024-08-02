Every former Michigan football player in Madden 25 video game and their overall rating
The popular video game franchise Madden NFL Football is set to release Madden 25 on August 16. As EA Sports does every year, they take a week and release the highest-rated players at each position before releasing every player's overall rating for launch.
I went through every position and found the overall ratings for every former Michigan football player. All the drafted rookies are in the game, but several undrafted free agents are not. Players like Braiden McGregor and Josh Wallace aren't listed on any team rosters as of now, but could be listed as free agents when the game launches in mid-August.
Here's every former Wolverine in Madden 25 and what their overall rating is.
Offense:
Quarterback:
J.J. McCarthy - 71 overall (Minnesota Vikings)
Running back:
Blake Corum - 75 overall (Los Angeles Rams)
Hassan Haskins - 69 overall (Tennessee Titans)
Chris Evans - 68 overall (Cincinnati Bengals)
Fullback:
Ben Mason - 67 overall (Los Angeles Chargers)
Wide receiver:
Nico Collins - 83 overall (Houston Texans)
Donovan Peoples-Jones - 76 overall (Detroit Lions)
Roman Wilson - 71 overall (Pittsburgh Steelers)
Ronnie Bell - 69 overall (San Francisco 49ers)
Cornelius Johnson - 67 overall (Los Angeles Chargers)
Tight end:
Luke Schoonmaker - 68 overall (Dallas Cowboys)
Erick All - 67 overall - (Cincinnati Bengals)
AJ Barner - 66 overall (Seattle Seahawks)
Sean McKeon - 64 overall (Detroit Lions)
Zach Gentry - 64 overall (Las Vegas Raiders)
Offensive line:
Mike Onwenu - 82 overall (New England Patriots)
Graham Glasgow - 79 overall (Detroit Lions)
Jon Runyan Jr. - 75 overall (New York Giants)
Cesar Ruiz - 74 overall (New Orleans Saints)
Zak Zinter - 70 overall (Cleveland Browns)
Jalen Mayfield - 68 overall (New York Giants)
Ben Bredeson - 67 overall (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
Olu Oluwatimi - 67 overall (Seattle Seahawks)
Trevor Keegan - 66 overall (Philadelphia Eagles)
Andrew Steuber - 63 overall (Atlanta Falcons)
LaDarius Henderson - 63 overall (Houston Texans)
Ryan Hayes - 63 overall (Miami Dolphins)
Defense
Defensive line:
Aidan Hutchinson - 88 overall (Detroit Lions)
Rashan Gary - 85 overall (Green Bay Packers)
Brandon Graham - 80 overall (Philadelphia Eagles)
Mike Danna - 78 overall (Kansas City Chiefs)
Kwity Paye - 77 overall (Indianapolis Colts)
Mo Hurst - 76 overall (Cleveland Browns)
Kris Jenkins - 74 overall (Cincinnati Bengals)
Mazi Smith - 72 overall (Dallas Cowboys)
Mike Morris - 66 overall (Seattle Seahawks)
Michael Dwumfour - 63 overall (Chicago Bears)
Jaylen Harrell - 62 overall (Tennessee Titans)
Outside linebacker:
Josh Uche - 75 overall (New England Patriots)
David Ojabo - 71 overall (Baltimore Ravens)
Luiji Vilaiin - 59 overall (Carolina Panthers)
Linebacker:
Devin. Bush - 74 overall (Cleveland Browns)
Junior Colson - 72 overall (Los Angeles Chargers)
Khaleke Hudson -69 overall (New Orleans Saints)
Michael Barrett - 66 overall (Carolina Panthers)
Cameron McGrone - 65 overall (Indianapolis Colts)
Josh Ross - 57 overall (Baltimore Ravens)
Cornerbacks:
Jourdan Lewis - 76 overall (Dallas Cowboys)
DJ Turner - 75 overall (Cincinnati Bengals)
Mike Sainristil - 73 overall (Washington Commanders)
Ambry Thomas - 72 overall (San Francisco 49ers)
David Long - 72 overall (New York Giants)
Safeties:
Jabrill Peppers - 85 overall (New England Patriots)
Josh Metellus - 77 overall (Minnesota Vikings)
Dax Hill - 75 overall (Cincinnati Bengals)
Kicker/Punter:
Jake Moody - 75 overall (San Francisco 49ers)
Brad Robbins - 69 overall (Cincinnati Bengals)
