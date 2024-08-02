Mason Graham could do something that hasn't been done in 30 years
Michigan football defensive tackle Mason Graham is already being looked at as one of the top D-linemen in college football entering 2024. Graham, an All-American in 2023, is a preseason All-American and has been tabbed as a top-five NFL draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But could Graham do something even greater than just a top-five pick?
Trevor Sikkema with Pro Football Focus came out with a summer scouting article and he pointed out that Graham could be a No. 1 overall pick. If Graham would go first overall, he would be the first defensive tackle to go first in a draft since Dan Wilkinson did so back in 1994.
I have yet to scout the edge defender class, but Michigan interior defender Mason Graham has the potential to be the top choice in the draft. The 6-foot-3, 318-pound true junior was dominant last season. His hand speed and violence made him so tough to stay in front of. He has a variety of pass-rush moves and counters, and he recorded a 98th-percentile 16.4% pass-rush win percentage and an elite run-defense grade.- Trevor Sikkema - PFF
We haven’t seen a defensive tackle drafted No. 1 overall since Dan Wilkinson in 1994.
Michigan has had just two players go first overall. Tom Harmon was the first back in 1941 and Jake Long was the latest back in 2008 when he went to the Miami Dolphins. The highest-drafted defensive tackle in Michigan's history was David Gallagher back in 1974 when he went to the Chicago Bears at No. 20.
It feels like a foregone conclusion that Graham will beat No. 20 overall, but it also feels like a stretch to think a defensive tackle could go first overall. The NFL has become a passing league and if a quarterback isn't first overall anymore it's unusual. But Graham definitely could make a strong argument as being the first player picked in the draft -- same with teammate Will Johnson.
Last season, Graham was the fifth-best interior defender with a 90.0 PFF grade. He is the second-highest returning defensive tackle from last year -- behind Florida's Joey Slackman who had a 90.5 PFF grade. Graham tallied 36 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, and three sacks during his sophomore campaign for Michigan.
The rising junior makes up the best interior duo in the country alongside fellow classmate Kenneth Grant.
