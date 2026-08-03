Which Blue-Chip Michigan Football Freshman Is Closest to Starting?

Michigan signed one of the top classes in the 2026 recruiting cycle — despite chaos unfolding. The ship could've sunk once Sherrone Moore was fired mid-December, but between the players, interim head coach Biff Poggi, and Kyle Whittingham, the Wolverines were able to retain almost their entire class.

There are going to be true freshmen who make an immediate impact this season. It's the nature of the game, and with Michigan losing some talent to the transfer portal, the Wolverines will need some fresh faces to emerge.

But are there blue-chip prospects who could actually start for Michigan? Especially in Week 1?

Two possibilites — one likely scenario

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan signed three five-star prospects in the class. Edge rusher Carter Meadows is exciting, but he would have to make a giant impression in fall camp to beat out either Cameron Brandt or Dominic Nichols to start alongside John Henry Daley this season.

Meadows is at least one more year away before he is the starting category. Running back Savion Hiter will have a major role this season, but he is clearly running back No. 2 behind Jordan Marshall. Hiter could technically start if Jason Beck runs two running backs onto the field for play one of a game, but he is Marshall's backup.

Then there is wide receiver Salesi Moa. Jason Beck runs an 11 personnel, which means there will be three wide receivers on the field. If the former Utah signee is able to have a good enough fall camp, fans could be seeing Moa first onto the field.

The competition

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The top of the pecking order is quite clear. It's Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan and then the battle begins.

After 28 dropped passes from the Wolverines' pass catchers last season, Michigan made a conscious effort to bring in talented playmakers to help Bryce Underwood evolve. The Wolverines went out and landed Texas transfer Jaime Ffrench and true freshmen Salesi Moa and Travis Johnson.

Michigan also returns Kendrick Bell, Channing Goodwin, and Jamar Browder, who won't go down without a fight. But entering fall camp, it appears to be a battle between Moa and Ffrench for the No. 3 job.

Ffrench has a little experience, playing in four games last season to preserve a redshirt, but it's mostly an even playing field between the two highly touted prospects. Ffrench likely has more top-end speed, but both players would provide Underwood with talent.

Whoever starts as the No. 3 wide receiver is ultimately a moot point. Jason Beck is going to rotate his playmakers and the odd man out between Moa and Ffrench will get their fair shake.