WATCH: Fight breaks out after Michigan defeats Michigan State
In this story:
The Michigan Wolverines defeated the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday night by a score of 24-17. While it was mostly a clean game between the two heated rivals, things got chippy at the end.
Michigan tight end Colston Loveland was involved in the heated altercation at the end of the game, and he didn't hide his thoughts during his postgame interview.
"Yea, I mean... MS...lil bro stay doing lil bro things, you know." Loveland said. "So, MSU, they're little bro. They can do whatever they want. We know it's going to get chippy, but everything within the confines of the game we do right. And then after, if they wanna get busy, we'll get busy."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
Published |Modified