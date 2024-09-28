First Half Analysis: Michigan dominating Minnesota at the Big House
It's been all Wolverines in Ann Arbor, with all three phases of the game contributing to a 21-3 lead over the Golden Gophers at halftime...
It's been all Michigan through the first 30 minutes in Ann Arbor, as the No. 12 Wolverines hold a 21-3 lead over Minnesota at halftime. Here's what stood out in the first half for the Maize and Blue...
Offense
- Off and running early: Michigan got off to an excellent start offensively, establishing the ground game early and mixing in some pass attempts from Orji to keep the Golden Gophers honest. The Wolverines took their first possession 79 yards, capped by a 27-yard touchdown run from running back Kalel Mullings. Michigan was aided by an illegal horse-collar tackle by Minnesota, but it was an impressive opening drive nonetheless. It was the third game this season in which the Wolverines scored a touchdown on their opening possession (Fresno State, Arkansas State).
- Michigan expands its pass game approach: The coaching staff did a nice job getting Orji some easy completions on the opening, scripted drive for the Wolverines, but it's clear there's still a limited playbook for the redshirt sophomore quarterback. Orji completed just 4-of-8 pass attempts for 36 yards in the first half, but did have a little dump off pass to wide receiver Tyler Morris for an 11-yard catch-and-run touchdown. Michigan still has no semblence of a downfield passing game, which is a combination of Orji's limited accuracy, ability to progress beyond one receiver, and the receivers inability to get open.
- Kalel Mullings is RB1: The graduate senior made his first start at running back, and he's the guy Michigan leaned on the most in the run game. Mullings had 45 yards on eight carries (5.6 yards per carry) in the first half and scored two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Donovan Edwards was limited to just 13 yards on four rushing attempts. The Wolverines ran for just 71 yards in the first half, and were held to 107 yards total, but some of that had to do with the defense and special teams setting them up with short fields. More on thate below...
Defense
- Zeke Berry says 'Gimme that!': In a game that features wet conditions and two grind-it-out offenses, field position and turnovers are a key component. Michigan nickelback Zeke Berry made the biggest play of the first half for the Wolverines' defense, stripping Minnesota wide receiver Daniel Jackson off the ball following a reception. Berry's forced turnover set Michigan's offense up at the Gophers' 16 yard line, and set up U-M's second touchdown of the day. Huge individual effort from the redshirt sophomore.
- More turnovers and 'special' teams plays: Playing off that first point about field position, Michigan set itself up with another short field when Keechun Bennett blocked a Minnesota punt, giving the Wolverines the ball at the 11 yard line. That led to Orji's touchdown pass to Morris, which gave the Wolverines a three-score lead. That was followed up by an incredible interception from U-M cornerback Jyaire Hill, who tapped the foot while falling out of bounds. Michigan has dominated field position and it's the main reason why they have built a huge lead.
- Michigan's big fellas feast: We're starting to get the kind of dominance from Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant that we expected coming into this season. Graham was a one-man wrecking crew in the second quarter, with two sacks in the frame and four tackles total. Grant, Rayshaun Benny and Derrick Moore made plays in Minnesota's backfield as well. In the opening 30 minutes, Michigan had four sacks and eight tackles for loss.
