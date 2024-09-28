Report: Michigan football hosting WR Saturday who's committed elsewhere
Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Michigan Wolverines have an unexpected visitor on campus for the Minnesota game on Saturday. NC State commit and three-star wide receiver, Jamar Browder has made the trip to Ann Arbor to watch the Wolverines in action.
Browder is a big-bodied receiver, which is something the Wolverines need more of on their roster going forward. Standing at 6-foot-4, 205-pounds, Browder is a receiver who could go up and get the football. He hails from Lake Worth (FL) Santaluces Community and is considered the 118th-ranked wide receiver in the 2025 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite.
Michigan recently offered Browder, sending out an offer back on September 25 and it appears there is some sincere interest since he is on campus visiting Michigan. Last season, as a junior in high school, Browder caught 39 passes for 730 yards and 14 touchdowns. He helped Santaluces make the regional semifinals of Florida’s 4M playoffs.
The Wolverines currently have two wide receivers committed to them in the '25 cycle. Four-star Andrew Marsh is the prize of the '25 class, but Michigan also has four-star Jacob Washington as well. The maize and blue had a third in Phillip Wright, but he de-committed and headed to LSU.
Browder committed to NC State back on June 9.
