Urban Meyer: Michigan has 'zero chance' to succeed with current plan at quarterback
Michigan has one of the worst passing offenses in college football so far in 2024 and, despite a 3-1 record and a win over USC last weekend, there's significant doubt that the Wolverines can reach their preseason goals without vast improvement in that aspect of the game.
In the latest episode of 'The Triple Option' podcast, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer discussed the likelihood of Michigan winning the Big Ten and reaching the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive season if the Wolverines continue to just play a ground-and-pound game offensively as the season continues.
“They can’t [succeed]. There’s zero chance with that kind of balance,” Meyer said. “They got to play both quarterbacks. I said that when we were there. Alex Orji is good enough to play. He’s got to play. I think he’s a tremendous player. But, to answer your question: no.
“You’re going to get zero coverage every snap, and you will see that the numbers disappear. I like how rugged the Wolverines were on offense and defense, and that’s kind of a trademark of who they are, but there is zero chance unless you balance that thing up. At some point, it’s going to be nine up, and you’ll stop the run.”
Through the first four games, Michigan is averaging a lowly 122.8 passing yards per game, including only 32 through the air last weekend against USC. The Wolverines were aided by three long run plays — a 53-yard touchdown from Kalel Mullings, a 41-yard TD from Donovan Edwards, and a 63-yard run from Mullings — and an interception returned for a touchdown by Will Johnson in their defeat of the Trojans. However, that path to success is not a sustainable one according to Meyer.
Michigan started the season with redshirt junior Davis Warren, a better pure passer than redshirt sophomore Alex Orji, but he struggled with turnovers in the Wolverines opening three game, throwing six interceptions. Michigan switched gears to Orji last weekend, and benefitted from the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder's physicality in the run game. Removing a pair of sacks, Orji ran for 54 rushing yards on 11 carries, but threw for only 32 passing yards while completing 7-of-12 attempts against USC.
“I’ve been in that situation a couple times, and maybe the answer is, you go to an option offense,” Meyer said. “The equating numbers issue is real. I don’t know their offense coaching staff [or] if they have the ability to do that. But if that quarterback is throwing picks — you’re right — they lose that game.
“They took USC, and when they had to go run the ball, they ran the ball. That’s it to me. That’s more important than throwing the ball. They just proved they’re tough. That proves that they pound the people there. They got that rugged mentality. But reality is, you’re going to have to be balanced up a little bit.”
Michigan will start Orji again this Saturday against Minnesota, and there's been no indication that the Wolverines plan to do anything different at quarterback going forward. Graduate senior Jack Tuttle, a seventh-year player who played previously at Indiana and backed up J.J. McCarthy at Michigan last season, has yet to play in 2024 due to a nagging upper body injury. If the Wolverines' quarterback situation continues to flounder, and Tuttle returns to full health, the senior could provide U-M with another alternative outside of Orji and Warren.
Michigan hosts Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, with kickoff scheduled for Noon ET and FOX carrying the broadcast of the game.
