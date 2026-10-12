Five Michigan Football Standouts During the Bye Week

The Michigan Wolverines returned from their bye week with some major announcements.

Most of those are probably going to be met with a collective groan as Kyle Whittingham confirmed his team is not going to panic. They are sticking with Bryce Underwood at quarterback. They are sticking with Jason Beck as the primary play caller.

Despite no major changes on tap, the bye week did give the Wolverines a chance at a reset. Kyle Whittingham did note that some players stood out to him during the bye week, with five big names coming to the forefront.

Here’s a look at those names with what each could mean for the future.

EDGE Tariq Boney

Whittingham made a point to highlight two pass rushers who made a jump during the bye week, and noted this group could be special. The first of which was Tariq Boney, a player who has flashed anytime he has been on the field. The Wolverines could use some punch added to their pass rush. With John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols both ailing going into the bye, perhaps a more fervent rotation of the edge rushers would help keep them fresh and healthy.

“Tariq Boney, a guy who’s got a huge upside on defense,” Whittingham said.

These next 3 plays, watch Tariq Boney (41). Dude is strong and quick, with great use of his hands.

Out here wrecking guys 50+lbs heavier than him. pic.twitter.com/tjBzE5xOO5 — Due# (@JDue51) September 20, 2026

EDGE Carter Meadows

Meadows was the five-star recruit who came onto campus for fall camp, which might have put him behind the eight ball a little bit in terms of getting on the field. In addition, he missed the first two games of the season before making his debut against UTEP.

With more practice time under his belt, Meadows appears to be showing some of the talent that made him a highly sought after recruit, and Whittingham is licking his chops at the thought of a future pass rushing tandem of Meadows and Boney.

“Tariq Boney, a guy who’s got a huge upside on defense, and Carter Meadows as well. Those two are going to be special,” Whittingham said.

The same ideas that apply to Boney apply to Meadows. Boney has run ahead of Meadows, as he’s been buried on the depth chart. Perhaps that is something that will change coming out of the bye as Michigan tries to find more pass rush beyond their top two guys.

QB Tommy Carr

Carr is the most interesting name during the bye week, because Whittingham mentioned him by name after noting that Bryce Underwood was going to be the starting quarterback. It was also noted that Carr took 50 percent of the reps with the first team.

Is that part of the plan or is there a competition starting to play out at the most important position? We will find out as the season goes along.

What a moment 🤗



Come for @UMichFootball QB Tommy Carr tossing his first career TD, and stay for the Carr family celebrating.



Watch on BTN pic.twitter.com/J7QbNxeNyD — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 19, 2026

Whittingham noted that Carr could get an opportunity to play a series or two if they felt that gave them a chance to win the game in question.

Carr has only gotten better since he got to campus. He won the backup job in fall camp over the veteran Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi.

While a change at quarterback does not look imminent, it’s possible that Carr could continue to play his way into the conversation if Underwood continues to struggle.

“He sure looks good in practice,” Whittingham said. “Like he has throughout all spring and fall camp. His small, tiny sample size that he had in the game is positive.”

RB Savion Hiter

Hiter was the freshman who had everyone buzzing during the offseason. Some felt he had a chance to displace Jordan Marshall as the starting running back as early as the first quarter of the season.

Savion Hiter is going to be special 🤩@Jbooty88 had plenty to say about the 5-star RB during @UMichFootball's spring game Saturday pic.twitter.com/cWUEFCYHZt — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) April 20, 2026

There have been flashes, but nothing more. Hiter looks the part, but has been part of a disappointing run game for Michigan in the early going. Perhaps the Wolverines returning to a downhill running style will get him on track along with the rest of the ground game.

The talent is evident, but Michigan needs production.

TE Hogan Hansen

The biggest black hole on the roster in 2026 has been the tight end position. None of the players have separated themselves as either a blocker or a receiver.

Hogan Hansen showed some upside as a pass catcher in 2024, but missed most of 2025. He spent the first part of the 2026 season on the injury report as well. Now, it appears he’s healthy and potentially ready to take the next step.

“Hogan Hansen is starting to come around,” Whittingham said. “He was missing for three or four weeks with an injury, but now he’s back, and we think he can really help us down the stretch here.”



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