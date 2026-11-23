Michigan was able to hang on and beat the formerly undefeated and #4 ranked UCLA Bruins in 3OT. The final score was 18-16 in what was a sloppy game for both offenses. Michigan's defense had a number of great performances, and the offense did just enough to get the win.

Let's dive into Kyle Whittingham's coching decision of the week, and why I believe he made a smart call that helped the Wolverines upset the Bruins.

The decision: To roll with Bryce Underwood all game

Earlier this season, Michigan benched Bryce Underwood at halftime of the Penn State game. At the time, Underwood was coming off a couple of poor performances in a row and the team clearly needed some life. Tommy Carr got the nod in the second half of that game, and it did give Michigan's offense a spark for a little while at least.

The following week, Michigan hosted Indiana and the Hoosiers have one of the best defenses in the country, so it wasn't a surprise to see Carr struggle in that one. He bounced back the following week though against Rutgers, so it appeared he had secured the starting job for the rest of the season.

Unfortunately. it didn't turn out that way, as Tommy Carr struggled in a big way against Michigan State. He never looked comfortable in that game, and got the starting nod against the Oregon Ducks last week as well. It was much of the same though for Carr in that game, and Bryce Underwood got a handful of offensive drives too.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood looks to pass against UCLA during the second half | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Neither quarterback looked or played well against the Ducks, but the way they were shuffling the quarterbacks roughly every third series felt like a weird decision to make. Both quarterbacks are young players and they way they'd go back and forth between them felt like it never really allowed either one to settle into the game and build any momentum.

Then this week, Kyle Whittingham declared that the quarterbacks would have an "open competition" and whoever had the best week of practice would get the start. That ended up being Bryce Underwood, and the decision I liked the most was they they quit the flip flopping and stuck with Underwood for the full game.

Bryce Underwood wasn't amazing or anything against UCLA, but I felt like he at least got the chance to play through some hard stretches. He ended up coming in clutch in the 3rd OT, and it was enough for Michigan to get the win.

What it means moving forward

As far as what it means for the rest of the season, I'd expect Bryce Underwood to get the start against the Ohio State Buckeyes next week. I think that would be wise given that he has more experience and it'll be a very charged up atmosphere in Columbus.

As for next season, it's way too early to say what the Wolverines will end up doing. But at least for now, I think Kyle Whittingham made the right decision to give one quarterback the chance to play the full game against UCLA and work through the rough stretches.

It might've ended up being the difference in this game, and it could be the difference again next week against Ohio State as well.

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