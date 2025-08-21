Where Michigan football lands on ESPN's latest recruiting rankings following Savion Hiter commitment
Michigan football had some really great news and some bad news recently. For the 2025 football team, the Wolverines lost five-star tackle Andrew Babalola for the season after sustaining a fall camp injury.
But the future got a lot brighter for Michigan after the top-ranked running back Savion Hiter committed to the Wolverines over Ohio State, Tennessee, and Georgia. The five-star back hails from Mineral (VA) and is the No. 9 player in the country, per 247Sports' Composite.
Anytime a program lands a must-have, five-star prospect, it moves the needle as far as the trajectory of the program. But did it move the needle in terms of ESPN's most recent recruiting rankings? Turns out, no. Even with Hiter in the fold, Michigan is still ranked as having the No. 10 2026 recruiting class.
The Wolverines signed the No. 1 QB for the 2025 cycle in Bryce Underwood and he carries high expectations, but they continue to add talent to the position and landed ESPN 300 signal-caller Brady Smigiel. The onetime Florida State commit is not only an accurate passer, but he also plays with the confidence and swagger that will be needed battling with five-star Underwood. Michigan further bolstered its backfield by landing No. 2 RB Savion Hiter, a runner with a nice blend of size (6 feet, 200 pounds), power and speed who can also catch the ball well.
After losing two DLs in the first round of the NFL draft, Michigan added several DLs to this class, including ESPN 300 DEs Titan Davis and McHale Blade. Four-star DE Tariq Boney is a player to keep an eye on. He lacks ideal length but can be a well-rounded technician and a quick contributor. In addition to pulling Boney out of the nation's capital, Michigan also landed Carter Meadows, a rangy edge defender who can bend well.
After scoring from off the beaten path with former standout TE Colston Loveland (Idaho), the Wolverines hope to strike big again from that same region with Matt Ludwig out of Montana. He is a versatile player with good ball skills who can be tough after the catch and fights for yards.
ESPN ranks the top-10 classes as:
1. USC
2. Georgia
3. Texas A&M
4. Texas
5. Notre Dame
6. Oregon
7. Alabama
8. Ohio State
9. LSU
10. Michigan
