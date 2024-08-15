Five Michigan players land in ESPN Top 100, two Wolverines in Top 5
A junior class chalked-full of talent leads the Michigan Wolverines into the 2024 college football season, and that talent was recently recognized by ESPN in the publication's Top 100 players in the sport heading into this fall. Five Wolverines were included among the nation's 100 best players, including two in the Top 5. Here's who ESPN recognized:
No. 2 — Mason Graham, Defensive Tackle (Jr.)
What ESPN said: "The 320-pound Graham is back to anchor the inside of a revamped but still talented Michigan defense that lost several players to the NFL draft. Graham, a second-team All-American last year, had 7.5 tackles for loss on a Michigan defense that led the nation in defensive EPA."
No. 4 — Will Johnson, Cornerback (Jr.)
What ESPN said: "A consensus All-Big Ten performer, Johnson had four interceptions last year, including a pick on the first play of the second half in Michigan's national title victory over Washington. Opposing QBs had a QBR of just 4.3 (scale of 0-to-100) targeting Johnson last year, easily the lowest score of Big Ten DBs."
No. 26 — Colston Loveland, Tight End (Jr.)
What ESPN said: "The 6-5, 245-pound Loveland is coming off a banner year for Michigan's title team with 649 receiving yards, fourth most among Power 4 tight ends. On top of that, 71.1% of Loveland's 45 grabs went for either first downs of touchdowns, the second-highest rate in the Big Ten."
No. 72 — Donovan Edwards, Running Back (Sr.)
What ESPN said: "After three years of playing behind standout back Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, Edwards gets his chance to be Michigan's lead back. The timing couldn't be better as he's on the cover of the College Football 25 video game. Edwards showcased his speed late in 2022 when he had 520 rushing yards on only 70 carries in Michigan's final three games."
No. 75 — Kenneth Grant, Defensive Tackle (Jr.)
What ESPN said: "In his second season at Michigan, Grant quickly became not just one of the defensive stalwarts of a stout defense but one of the most physically imposing players in the country. Grant tallied 16 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks, including a key one in the national championship game. Going into his third season, the sky seems to be the limit for a player ready to once again showcase his talent and unique physicality."
Much has been made of Michigan's difficult schedule in 2024, and that plays true in ESPN's rankings as well. The Ohio State Buckeyes lead the Wolverines' opponents with eight Top 100 players (Nos. 11, 28, 33, 34, 35, 57, 58 and 80), while the Texas Longhorns match Michigan with five players on the list (Nos. 9, 23, 49, 64 and 86). The Oregon Ducks have three representatives (Nos. 16, 18 and 70), the USC Trojans have two (Nos. 78 and 91) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers have one (No. 59). For ESPN's full Top 100 players, click here.
