Former Buckeye Joey Galloway gives braindead take ahead of Ohio State-Indiana game
ESPN college football analyst Joey Galloway is no stranger to offering takes or opinions that leave one scratching their head, but this one may take the cake.
On Tuesday night, during ESPN's live reveal of the latest round of College Football Playoff rankings, the former Ohio State wide receiver suggested — in full seriousness — that No. 5 Indiana should sit fully-healthy starting quarterback Kurtis Rourke in this weekend's massive showdown with the No. 2 Buckeyes.
Galloway argues the Hoosiers should "protect their quarterback", sitting him for the remainder of Indiana's regular season to avoid a Florida State-esque situation. Last season, the final year of the 4-team playoff format, the Seminoles were held out of the playoff despite going undefeated largely due to the fact FSU lost starting quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending injury late in the year.
After Galloway double-down on his take later in the show, it was immediately shot down by the rest of the ESPN panel, which included host Rece Davis and fellow analysts Greg McElroy and Booger McFarland.
"You can't do that," said an incredulous McElroy. "It's a culture killer."
"You can't do that. You can't do that, Joey," McFarland agreed.
"You can't be serious," Davis added.
At 10-0, Indiana is in the midst of its best season in program history. The Hoosiers haven't beaten the Buckeyes since 1988, a 23-games losing streak in this series. With that context, the suggestion that Indiana should essentially punt on this weekend's game in order to protect its playoff position (it would likely have the opposite effect) is laughable at best, and moronic at worst.
There's no guarantee the Hoosiers will reach the College Football Playoff shoud they lose to Ohio State. Indiana is a whopping 13.5-point underdog in the matchup, and has faced one of the weakest schedules among power conference schools in the country. Many have suggested the Hoosiers face elimination with a loss to the Buckeyes.
Indiana and Ohio State will kick off at Noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 23 with FOX carrying the televised broadcast.
