Opening line: Michigan football a big favorite vs. Northwestern, seeking bowl eligibility
Needed one more win to reach bowl eligibility, Michigan enters its final home game expected to earn its sixth win of the 2024 season.
The Wolverines (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) have opened as a 14-point favorite over Northwestern (4-6, 2-5) in opening lines released by Circa Sports on Sunday.
Michigan has struggled against the spread throughout the season, with a 3-7 record overall and a 1-5 mark as a favorite in 2024. The only game in which the Wolverines covered as a point spread favorite was in Week 9 against Michigan State (favored by 3, won by 7). Northwestern, likewise, has not fared much better against the spread with a 4-6 mark this year. The Wildcats have gone 3-5 against the spread as an underdog, with two outright victories (Maryland, Purdue).
Michigan will celebrate 'Senior Day' against Northwestern on Saturday at the Big House, with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and FS1 carrying the televised broadcast. The Wolverines will wrap their regular season the following week at Ohio State.
