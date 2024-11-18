Recruiting: Two 2025 Michigan football commits get massive rating bump
Just under three weeks until National Signing Day (Dec. 4), two high school prospects committed to Michigan's 2025 recruiting class have received massive rating bumps in On3's latest update.
Newburgh (Ind.) Castle defensive lineman Benny Patterson, who flipped to the Wolverines from Cincinnati on Nov. 1, has climbed 147 spots and is now considered the No. 77 overall prospect in the class. Likewise, Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw wide receiver Jacob Washington climbed 166 spots up to No. 83 in the country, per On3. Washington committed to U-M back on June 24.
With 19 prospects committed, Michigan's 2025 class is ranked No. 10 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten, according to On3's team class rankings.
With the current cycle winding down, the Wolverines are in the hunt for several other targets to close out their class, while also fending off outside programs looking to flip some of U-M's top committed prospects. Despite various reports of five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood reaffirming his commitment to LSU, other indications suggest Michigan remains in pursuit of the nation's No. 1 overall prospect.
The Wolverines will host one of their top committed prospects, four-star tight end Andrew Olesh, on a visit this weekend for the Northwestern game. Fellow Big Ten programs Oregon and Penn State have been heavily pursuing Olesh in recent weeks, but this gives Michigan a chance to solidify his commitment with the early signing period approaching.
Meanwhile, four-star safety Ivan Taylor has been heavily rumored as an eventual flip to Alabama. Taylor is Michigan's highest-rated defensive prospect in the 2025 class.
