Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore remains coy on CB Will Johnson's status vs. Northwestern
With two regular season games remaining, the status of Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson remains unclear.
At his weekly press conference previewing the Wolverines' upcoming game against Northwestern, U-M head coach Sherrone Moore was non-committal on Johnson's status after the cornerback missed each of the last three games with a lower-body injury.
"He's working through it," Moore told reporters on Monday. "We'll see what happens as we go through this week."
Johnson suffered a toe injury during Michigan's 21-7 loss at Illinois back on Oct. 19, an injury that 247Sports' Sam Webb called "severe" earlier this month. Moore has previously stated he expected Johnson to return at some point during the 2024 season, and Webb's prior report suggested this week, following Michigan's second bye, was the most-likely spot for Johnson to return to action.
"I think it's something that he's been testing, that he was pushing to try to maybe come back early from," Webb said prior to Michigan's game at Indiana on Nov. 9. "I think he tested it to try to come back this week, but the initial projection was always that he would use the bye week for an extra week of rest and try to get back, or would get back, for that Northwestern game. And, obviously, use that Northwestern game as a tune-up to get back for Ohio State."
Kickoff between Michigan and Northwestern is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., with FS1 carrying the televised broadcast.
