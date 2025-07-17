Michigan transfer wide receiver Donaven McCulley once played against Michigan...as a quarterback
Indiana Hoosiers transfer wide receiver Donaven McCulley has had an interesting college career, to say the least. He recently transferred from the Hoosiers to the Michigan Wolverines and looks to be one of the top wide receiver targets for freshman phenom Bryce Underwood. At Michigan, the history is deep, storied and full of symbolism. One of the most iconic symbols at the university is the number one being worn by the top receiver. McCulley came to Ann Arbor and started with the number 13; he has since switched to the coveted number one, signifying his ascension to the top of the receiver's room.
While McCulley is firmly entrenched in the receiver room at Michigan, he has played other positions during his college career. In fact, he once played quarterback, as an 18-year-old freshman, against none other than the Wolverines. He completed 10 of 24 passes for a meager 88 yards while rushing for an additional 37yards.
After a challenging first year under center, Indiana switched the athletic and gifted McCulley to wide receiver, and he began to shine. His best year was his Junior season, where his performance earned him All-Big Ten Honorable mentions. His senior year was marred by injuries, and he eventually entered the portal for his final year of eligibility. Michigan has been aggressive when it comes to trick plays. Having a receiver who played quarterback in the Big Ten could present some exciting opportunities.
