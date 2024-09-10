Pro Blue: Jake Moody ties 49ers' franchise record
Michigan fans know just how special kicker Jake Moody is and how much of an impact he can make for a football team. The San Francisco 49ers are finding that out. After a mostly successful rookie season in 2023, Moody is off to a terrific start to the 2024 campaign.
Playing on Monday Night Football against the New York Jets, Moody was the 49ers' source of points. Moody tied a 49ers' franchise record with six made field goals in a single game. The former Wolverine great went 6-for-6 and also made two extra points. Moody nailed a 23, 31, 42, 46, 51, and a 53-yard field goal on MNF.
On top of that, Moody is currently leading the entire NFL with 20 points scored. Steelers' kicker Chris Boswell and Eagles' running back Saquan Barkley both have 18 points to their names and are tied for second behind Moody.
Moody played for Michigan from 2018-2021. During his time in Ann Arbor, he converted 39-of-53 field goal attempts for his career. During his senior year, Moody won the Lou Groza Award and became an All-American. He appeared in all 14 games as placekicker and kickoff specialist; led the team with 125 points, the second-highest single-season total in program history and most-ever by a kicker, on 23-of-25 field goals and a program-record 56 PATs; also delivered 98 kickoffs with a 62.8-yard average and 65 touchbacks to earn his fourth varsity letter.
