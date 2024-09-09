ESPN is higher than most on Michigan following crushing defeat vs. Texas
Following a 31-12 loss to Texas, in which the score was even closer than what it felt, Michigan fell seven spots to No. 17 in the AP Poll. The Wolverines also fell down to No. 16 in the Coaches Poll. But ESPN appears to be slightly higher on the defending national champions than either of the two polls that matter -- until the CFP Rankings come out.
In ESPN's power rankings, Michigan fell from No. 10 to No. 15. The worldwide leader in sports wasn't overly critical of the Wolverines' loss against Texas -- at least by placement. While it sure wasn't a 'good' loss, the Wolverines did play the then-No. 3 Texas Longhorns. Texas appears to be the real deal this year and the veteran team showed they have the ability to make a run at a national championship.
Texas clobbered the Wolverines in the Big House on the way to a resounding 31-12 victory. The loaded Longhorns are on the short list of legitimate national championship contenders. But Michigan wasn't competitive in a barometer game that showed how far it has slipped from last season's national title. Most disappointing was that the defense couldn't slow Texas down. The Wolverines still have experience and talent on that side of the ball, led by tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson. Yet the Longhorns moved the ball at will from the opening drive.- Trotter (ESPN)
Michigan should -- and likely will -- be better defensively. But offensively, the Wolverines have problems. The offensive line is getting beat at the line of scrimmage, leaving the running game without much consistency. That is putting too much pressure on quarterback Davis Warren, who, outside of All-American tight end Colston Loveland, has no reliable receiving option to put fear in opposing defenses. These Wolverines just aren't equipped to win high-scoring affairs. That means the defense is going to have to bounce back in a big way for Michigan to reemerge as a playoff contender.
Jake Trotter didn't say anything Michigan fans aren't thinking. The defense has been underwhelming to start the season, but that should get corrected as the season goes on. The offense, however, is a major concern. Not only does the Wolverines miss J.J. McCarthy at quarterback, but the offensive line has been a major concern through two games. There have been two offensive linemen in back-to-back weeks who have allowed a ton of pressure. In Week 1, it was Dom Giudice and Gio El-Hadi. In Week 2, it was El-Hadi and Evan Link.
Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines have plenty to work to do to get this team where it needs to be. They've got a contest with Arkansas State this week, but then USC comes to town in two weeks.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
National media react to Michigan football's lopsided defeat against Texas
Joel Klatt drops Michigan football after crushing loss against Texas
PFF grades: Michigan high/low player grades, snap counts to know after Texas loss