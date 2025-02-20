Former Michigan football coach lands NFL offensive coordinator job
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are hiring former Michigan football offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier to become their new offensive coordinator. The Saints recently hired Eagles' Kellen Moore to become their new head coach. Moore and Nussmeier worked alongside each other this past season in Philadelphia.
Nussmeier spent just one season in Ann Arbor and that was with Brady Hoke as the Wolverines' head coach back in 2014. Hoke hired Nussmeier away from Alabama where he was the OC under Nick Saban from 2012-13. Michigan went just 5-7 in 2014 when Nussmeier was the offensive coordinator, and it would be the last year Hoke was with Michigan. The Wolverines' offense averaged under 21 points a game and gained 333 yards per game.
Following Nussmeier's exit from Michigan, he would go on to become the offensive coordinator at Florida for three years. He would then head to the NFL following the 2017 season. He would become the quarterbacks coach with the Dallas Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Eagles.
