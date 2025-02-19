'Have the most physical and explosive offense in the country': Chip Lindsey on Michigan in 2025
Former North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has some work to do in order to improve the 131st-ranked passing offense in the country. But Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore brought in some help. The Wolverines not only added veteran Mikey Keene from Fresno State -- who threw for nearly 3,000 yards in each of the two past seasons -- but Michigan signed five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood in the 2025 recruiting class.
Lindsey has been around talented signal caller like Drake Maye when he was with the Tar Heels. When you think of North Carolina, you think of throwing the football with Maye being around, but that wasn't always the case.
Speaking with Jon Jansen on In The Trenches, Lindsey admitted his offensive philosophy has changed over the years. When he was a high school coach, he thought passing the football and getting the ball into space was the key. But since he got into college and worked under coaches like Todd Monken, Gus Malzahn, and Mack Brown, he quickly realized being able to run the football was just as important as passing it.
Lindsey thinks Michigan has a great DNA as is and that won't change with Lindsey coming aboard. The Wolverines will look to smash the rock while being explosive in the passing game.
"....once I got into college football and worked with a guy like Todd Monken and Gus Malzahn and guys that had been in the NFL or places where running the football was a premium," started Lindsey. "I think that's kind of where I started to see if I'm ever going to win a championship and be in that setting and -- been close, got to be in the national championship game one time, but you can't do that without being able to run the football and be physical. That's what really excited me about this job with Coach Moore. Watching his team from afar, you know, in '23, '22, he's running the offense and that's the cool thing.
"I think our DNA is here, it is what it is, it's been that way for a long time, even back when you were playing, and then -- but I think our goal is to have the most physical and explosive offense in the country, and that's kind of what our mantra is."
Fans hope to see Michigan open it up more, especially if Underwood is on the field. But it's possible they will get the best of both worlds. In 2023, in Maye's final season he threw for over 3,600 yards while running back Omarion Hampton rushed for 1,504 yards. The Tar Heels' offense relied on both and the Wolverines will likely rely on both in 2025 under Lindsey.
"Yeah, I think you run the football to set up throwing it down the field," said Lindsey. "I would have told you 10 years ago probably the opposite, but, you know.
"If you're going to win the whole thing, and that's been proven here before, and I think the recipe is the same. I mean, we have to be able to run the football when we want to do it. I mean, you play on the road. You play late in the season. Weather's different. I mean, that's important, and we got to be physical, and we have to have that mindset.
"At the same time, I want to create explosive plays, and to do that, you got to be able to throw it down the field, and that's what we're really focused on. If you quiz me on our team right now, I probably couldn't pass the test, especially the defensive guys from the standpoint of recognizing them without a jersey, but watching our team during bowl practice, watching video from last year and so forth, and then the pieces we've added, I think we have a chance. It's not going to be easy, and we got a lot of work to do, but it's going to be a lot of fun."
