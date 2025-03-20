Former Michigan football OC Matt Weiss indicted on 24 counts, including 10 counts of aggravated identity theft
Following Michigan's loss to TCU in the College Football Playoff, Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines suspended co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. In January, the program would later fire Weiss. After his second year with the program, Weiss was raided for what was deemed as 'computer access crimes'.
On Thursday, we now know exactly what happened. ESPN's Dan Wetzel received a statement from the Department of Justice with a lengthy statement on Weiss.
The former Michigan coach is facing 24 counts total: 14 counts of unauthorized access to computers and 10 counts of aggravated identity theft, Acting United States Attorney Julie A. Beck announced.
"According to the indictment, between approximately 2015 and January 2023, Weiss gained unauthorized access to student athlete databases of more than 100 colleges and universities that were maintained by a third-party vendor. After gaining access to these databases, Weiss downloaded the personally identifiable information and medical data of more than 150,000 athletes. Using the information that he obtained from the student athlete databases and his own internet research, Weiss was able to obtain access to the social media, email, and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 2,000 target athletes. Weiss also illegally obtained access to the social media, email, and/or cloud storage accounts of more than 1,300 additional students and/or alumni from universities across the country.
Once Weiss obtained access to these accounts, he downloaded personal, intimate digital photographs and videos that were never intended to be shared beyond intimate partners."
Weiss was hired as the Michigan quarterback's coach in 2021. He had worked with Jim Harbaugh previously at Stanford. Weiss had coached with John Harbaugh in Baltimore before coming to Ann Arbor.
If convicted, Weiss faces a maximum of five years imprisonment on each count of unauthorized access to computers and two years on each count of aggravated identity theft. Conviction on a count of aggravated identity theft triggers a two-year mandatory minimum sentence, to be served consecutive to the sentence imposed for the underlying offense, according to the statement.
