Recent report shows J.J. McCarthy is off to a great start in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have been conducting their annual training camp the past few days and by all accounts rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy is standing out in the early going. McCarthy, who some believed would actually be QB3 this season, has been working with the backups while getting a few reps with the starters.
Presumed starter Sam Darnold has made some flashy plays, but also has made some head-scratching mistakes as well for a veteran quarterback. During the red zone portion of Saturday's training camp, Darnold stared down a Vikings' receiver and was picked off by Minnesota safety Harrison Smith.
But while Darnold looked so-so during that portion, the former Michigan star looked lights out. It was reported McCarthy had just five plays inside the Vikings' red zone on Saturday and he took full advantage of it. In those five plays, McCarthy threw four touchdowns.
McCarthy has had some hiccups as well, but that's expected for an NFL rookie transitioning to the next level. He was seen yesterday throwing an interception when the offense was backed up inside their own territory. But by all accounts, McCarthy's confidence is continuing to grow and he's looking more and more sharp as the days go on.
Michigan fans are familiar enough with McCarthy's game and fully know it's hard to keep McCarthy on the bench for a prolonged period of time. He played plenty during his freshman season at Michigan -- taking away some snaps from then-starter Cade McNamara. McCarthy won the job his sophomore year and then led Michigan to a national title this past season as a true junior.
McCarthy has won at every level so far and when the Vikings selected him with the No. 10 pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, they took him to become their next franchise quarterback. The hope for Minnesota and its fans is that McCarthy will continue his winning ways at the highest of levels.
