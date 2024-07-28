Michigan Football announces stripe-out, maize-out ahead of 2024 season
We're just over one month away from Michigan taking the field at the Big House to kickoff the 2024 season, and it begins on Aug. 31 in primetime against Fresno State. On Sunday, the Michigan Football program announced several promotions that are set to take place during the upcoming season, including a Maize-out for the Week 2 matchup against Texas and the first-ever stripe-out at the Big House for the Week 4 matchup against USC.
MAIZE-OUT: Texas vs. Michigan - Saturday, September 7
The week two matchup between Texas and Michigan will be the first time that the two programs have clashed in the regular season and just the second meeting all-time (the last occurring in the 2005 Rose Bowl).
The game kicks off on Noon ET on FOX
STRIPE-OUT: USC vs. Michigan - Saturday, September 21
The Wolverines and the Trojans have squared off 10 times since 1948, with USC holding a 6-4 advantage. In fact, the Trojans have won 6 of the last 7 contents against the Wolverines, with the last occurring in the 2007 Rose Bowl.
The game kicks off at 3:30 pm ET on CBS
MILITARY APPRECIATION: Michigan vs. Minnesota - Saturday, September 28
The battle for the Little Brown Jug returns to Ann Arbor in 2024, and Michigan and Minnesota will square off for the oldest rivalry trophy in college football (FBS). The two programs have met 103 times since 1892, with Michigan holding a 77-25-3 advantage. The Wolverines are currently riding a four-game winning streak over the Golden Gophers, and have won 26 of the last 28 contests dating back to 1987.
The game kicks off on Saturday, September 28 (time and channel TBD)
You can click here for additional information on all of Michigan Football's 2024 promotions, along with how you can contribute.
