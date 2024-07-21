ProBlue: Building the best NFL team full of former Michigan players
The Michigan Wolverines currently have 73 players in the NFL. With that many Wolverines scattered around the league, it's very realistic to make a Michigan NFL team -- in a different world of course. So how would it look if a General Manager had the task of putting together a team full of former Wolverines?
I can show you!
Here's building a competitive roster with strictly only Michigan football players:
Quarterback:
Starter: J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings)
Backup: Joe Milton (New England Patriots)
I cheated here a little. McCarthy is the only Michigan player in the league currently who finished his career as a Wolverine. But Joe Milton was with Michigan for a few years, so we will slide him into the backup spot in case of an injury to McCarthy.
Running back:
Starter: Blake Corum (Los Angeles Rams)
Backup: Chris Evans (Cincinnati Bengals)
Hassan Haskins is the only other option, but I'm sticking with Blake Corum and Chris Evans. Evans hasn't done much in the league and Corum should make an instant impact with the Rams. He will be the starter with Evans being a change of pace back.
Fullback:
Starter: Ben Mason (Los Angeles Chargers)
Mason is the only option here, and while NFL teams don't use the FB position a ton, he's a good one to have.
Wide receiver:
- Nico Collins (Houston Texans)
2. Donovan Peoples-Jones (Detroit Lions)
3. Roman Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers)
4. Ronnie Bell (San Francisco 49ers)
I used four wide receivers for my team. Obviously, there could be more than four, so you could slide in Cornelius Johnson, but if the Wolverines would put four WRs on the field at the same time, these would be the four. Nico Collins has turned into a stud and DPJ has had his role in the league for a few years. I expect Roman Wilson to make a big impact with the Steelers in year one.
Tight end:
Starter: Luke Schoonmaker (Dallas Cowboys)
Backup: AJ Barner (Seattle Seahawks)
No former Wolverine tight end has made a big impact in the league. But Schoonmaker has a year under his belt, so he gets the starting nod. I think Barner has the tools to not only make the Seattle roster, but get meaningful playing time in his rookie season.
Offensive Line:
LT: Jalen Mayfield (New York Giants)
LG: Jon Runyan Jr. (New York Giants)
C: Cesar Ruiz (New Orleans Saints)
RG: Graham Glasgow (Detroit Lions)
RT: Mike Onwenu (New England Patriots)
Backups: Ben Bredeson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Olu Oluwatimi (Seattle Seahawks), Mason Cole (Pittsburgh Steelers), Trevor Keegan (Philadelphia Eagles), Zak Zinter (Cleveland Browns)
The only question mark on the offensive line is Jalen Mayfield at LT. But he's the only player who has starting LT experience, so trying to be realistic -- he has to start there. There are plenty of great backup options here as well.
Defensive Line:
DE/Edge:
Starter - Rashan Gary (Green Bay Packers)
Backup - Kwity Paye (Indianapolis Colts)
DT:
Starter - Mo Hurst (Cleveland Browns)
Backup - Kris Jenkins (Cincinnati Bengals)
DT:
Starter - Mazi Smith (Dallas Cowboys)
Backup - Michael Danna (Kansas City Chiefs)
DE/Edge:
Starter: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)
Backup: Brandon Graham (Philadelphia Eagles)
This position would be the strength of this team. Between Rashan Gary and Aidan Hutchinson starring on the Edge, this position would wreak havoc on the opposing QB. Their backups are great too in Paye and Graham. The interior of the line is a little unproven, but both Hurst and Smith have played in the league and should be great run-stuffers.
Linebacker:
Starter - Devin Bush (Cleveland Browns)
Starter - Junior Colson (Los Angeles Chargers)
Starter - Khaleke Hudson (New Orleans Saints)
Backup - Michael Barrett (Carolina Panthers)
Backup - Cameron McGrone (Indianapolis Colts)
Backup - Josh Ross (Baltimore Ravens)
Michigan has six linebackers in the league, so I put all six on the roster. Bush is the only player here who has had success, but I look for Colson to play a major role on the Chargers and probably starts in the opener. Khaleke Hudson has had a couple of good seasons which earns him the third starting spot.
Cornerback:
Starter: Jourdan Lewis (Dallas Cowboys)
Starter: Ambry Thomas (San Francisco 49ers)
Nickel: Mike Sainrstil (Washington Commanders)
Backup: DJ Turner (Cincinnati Bengals)
Backup: David Long Jr. (New York Giants)
Not a bad position here. Jourdan Lewis and Ambry Thomas have had their moments to shine in the NFL. DJ Turner had a great rookie year for the Bengals, and Mike Sainristil will open as the starting nickel for Washington.
Safety:
Starter - Jabrill Peppers (New England Patriots)
Starter - Josh Metellus (Minnesota Vikings)
Backup - Daxton Hill (Cincinnati Bengals)
I really like all three of these players. Peppers had his best season last year for the Patriots, Metellus can do it all in the secondary, and Dax Hill is versatile. You would see the three of these guys do plenty of rotating.
Kicker:
Starter: Jake Moody (San Francisco 49ers)
Punter:
Starter: Brad Robbins (Cincinnati Bengals)
Long Snapper:
Cameron Cheeseman (Washington Commanders)
Jake Moody had an up-and-down rookie season, but he made some big-time kicks in pressure situations. Brad Robbins wasn't great during his rookie season but held the job. He hopes to improve in Year 2 in Cincinnati.
