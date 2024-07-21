Wolverine Digest

ProBlue: Building the best NFL team full of former Michigan players

Do you think this team could be competitive in the NFL?

Trent Knoop

A Michigan football helmet on the sideline during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.
A Michigan football helmet on the sideline during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines currently have 73 players in the NFL. With that many Wolverines scattered around the league, it's very realistic to make a Michigan NFL team -- in a different world of course. So how would it look if a General Manager had the task of putting together a team full of former Wolverines?

I can show you! 

Here's building a competitive roster with strictly only Michigan football players:

Quarterback:

J.J. McCarthy
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) throws during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

Starter: J.J. McCarthy (Minnesota Vikings)

Backup: Joe Milton (New England Patriots)

I cheated here a little. McCarthy is the only Michigan player in the league currently who finished his career as a Wolverine. But Joe Milton was with Michigan for a few years, so we will slide him into the backup spot in case of an injury to McCarthy. 

Running back:

Blake Corum
May 21, 2024, Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Blake Corum (Los Angeles Rams)

Backup: Chris Evans (Cincinnati Bengals)

Hassan Haskins is the only other option, but I'm sticking with Blake Corum and Chris Evans. Evans hasn't done much in the league and Corum should make an instant impact with the Rams. He will be the starter with Evans being a change of pace back. 

Fullback:

Ben Mason
Aug 28, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Ben Mason (38) carries he ball against the Washington Football Team during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Ben Mason (Los Angeles Chargers)

Mason is the only option here, and while NFL teams don't use the FB position a ton, he's a good one to have. 

Wide receiver:

Nico Collins
Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) runs with the ball during the second quarter in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Nico Collins (Houston Texans)

2. Donovan Peoples-Jones (Detroit Lions)

3. Roman Wilson (Pittsburgh Steelers)

4. Ronnie Bell (San Francisco 49ers)

I used four wide receivers for my team. Obviously, there could be more than four, so you could slide in Cornelius Johnson, but if the Wolverines would put four WRs on the field at the same time, these would be the four. Nico Collins has turned into a stud and DPJ has had his role in the league for a few years. I expect Roman Wilson to make a big impact with the Steelers in year one. 

Tight end:

Luke Schoonmaker
Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker (86) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Luke Schoonmaker (Dallas Cowboys)

Backup: AJ Barner (Seattle Seahawks)

No former Wolverine tight end has made a big impact in the league. But Schoonmaker has a year under his belt, so he gets the starting nod. I think Barner has the tools to not only make the Seattle roster, but get meaningful playing time in his rookie season. 

Offensive Line:

Mike Onwenu
Dec 7, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) blocks against Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LT: Jalen Mayfield (New York Giants)

LG: Jon Runyan Jr. (New York Giants)

C: Cesar Ruiz (New Orleans Saints)

RG: Graham Glasgow (Detroit Lions)

RT: Mike Onwenu (New England Patriots)

Backups: Ben Bredeson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Olu Oluwatimi (Seattle Seahawks), Mason Cole (Pittsburgh Steelers), Trevor Keegan (Philadelphia Eagles), Zak Zinter (Cleveland Browns)

The only question mark on the offensive line is Jalen Mayfield at LT. But he's the only player who has starting LT experience, so trying to be realistic -- he has to start there. There are plenty of great backup options here as well. 

Defensive Line:

Aidan Hutchinson
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson runs out of the tunnel for player introductions before kickoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

DE/Edge:

Starter - Rashan Gary (Green Bay Packers)

Backup - Kwity Paye (Indianapolis Colts)

DT:

Starter - Mo Hurst (Cleveland Browns)

Backup - Kris Jenkins (Cincinnati Bengals)

DT:

Starter - Mazi Smith (Dallas Cowboys)

Backup - Michael Danna (Kansas City Chiefs)

DE/Edge:

Starter: Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)

Backup: Brandon Graham (Philadelphia Eagles)

This position would be the strength of this team. Between Rashan Gary and Aidan Hutchinson starring on the Edge, this position would wreak havoc on the opposing QB. Their backups are great too in Paye and Graham. The interior of the line is a little unproven, but both Hurst and Smith have played in the league and should be great run-stuffers. 

Linebacker:

Devin Bush
Nov 20, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) carries the ball as offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush (55) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Bengals won 37-30. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Starter - Devin Bush (Cleveland Browns)

Starter - Junior Colson (Los Angeles Chargers)

Starter - Khaleke Hudson (New Orleans Saints)

Backup - Michael Barrett (Carolina Panthers)

Backup - Cameron McGrone (Indianapolis Colts)

Backup - Josh Ross (Baltimore Ravens)

Michigan has six linebackers in the league, so I put all six on the roster. Bush is the only player here who has had success, but I look for Colson to play a major role on the Chargers and probably starts in the opener. Khaleke Hudson has had a couple of good seasons which earns him the third starting spot. 

Cornerback:

Jourdan Lewis
Jan 7, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (83) runs with the ball as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) chases during the second quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Starter: Jourdan Lewis (Dallas Cowboys)

Starter: Ambry Thomas (San Francisco 49ers)

Nickel: Mike Sainrstil (Washington Commanders)

Backup: DJ Turner (Cincinnati Bengals)

Backup: David Long Jr. (New York Giants)

Not a bad position here. Jourdan Lewis and Ambry Thomas have had their moments to shine in the NFL. DJ Turner had a great rookie year for the Bengals, and Mike Sainristil will open as the starting nickel for Washington. 

Safety:

Jabrill Peppers
New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers (5) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium, Sunday, November 26, 2023. / Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Starter - Jabrill Peppers (New England Patriots)

Starter - Josh Metellus (Minnesota Vikings)

Backup - Daxton Hill (Cincinnati Bengals)

I really like all three of these players. Peppers had his best season last year for the Patriots, Metellus can do it all in the secondary, and Dax Hill is versatile. You would see the three of these guys do plenty of rotating. 

Kicker:

Starter: Jake Moody (San Francisco 49ers)

Punter:

Starter: Brad Robbins (Cincinnati Bengals)

Long Snapper:

Cameron Cheeseman (Washington Commanders)

Jake Moody had an up-and-down rookie season, but he made some big-time kicks in pressure situations. Brad Robbins wasn't great during his rookie season but held the job. He hopes to improve in Year 2 in Cincinnati.

Jake Moody
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody (4) against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

