Analyst on J.J. McCarthy's chances of starting for Vikings: 'Would have to be all-world'
J.J. McCarthy has never been one to shy away from a competition. He came to the Wolverines in 2021 and while he sat behind starter Cade McNamara, he played a role for the Michigan offense as a rookie. Not only did he play in 11 games as a true freshman, but he did damage. As the second string, McCarthy kept his head down and made plays when No. 9 was called into the game. He moved the Michigan offense and scored seven touchdowns for the Wolverines.
The following season, McNamara was still on the roster, but head coach Jim Harbaugh let everyone know McCarthy would battle for the starting job. McNamara started Game 1 of the '22 season and McCarthy would start Game 2 -- let the best man win. McCarthy shined in the second game against Hawaii completing 11-of-12 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns. After the game ended, Harbaugh let everyone know McCarthy was the starting quarterback for Michigan going forward.
McCarthy then led Michigan to two Big Ten titles, two wins over Ohio State, two College Football Playoff births, and a National Championship. But even with all the accolades, the leadership quality, and the ability to make big plays -- McCarthy was still one of the most polarizing figures in the 2024 NFL Draft.
The Minnesota Vikings didn't care. They traded up to 10th to select McCarthy to become their next franchise quarterback. But when will McCarthy get that chance? Minnesota isn't in a hurry to rush him onto the field. The Vikings signed former USC quarterback and NFL journeyman Sam Darnold to a one-year deal. Head coach Kevin O'Connell has said McCarthy will have a chance to start, but he's not going to be rushed if he's not ready.
ESPN analyst Jeremy Fowler talked about the McCarthy situation on a recent segment on SportsCenter. He believes McCarthy would have to all-world during training camp and preseason to start Week 1 for the Vikings. He believes McCarthy has a chance to start at some point in the season, but not right away.
"He is not the starter as of now, Sam Darnold is considered the heavy favorite," said Fowler on ESPN. "My sense is McCarthy would have to be absolutely all-world in the next six weeks to win this job. But he will play eventually. You've got the Week 6 bye down the road. Can he maybe get the job by then? We'll see. But the Vikings are lowkey excited about Sam Darnold the veteran. They believe there's untapped potential there; he's never had a supporting cast quite like this. Maybe he can revive his career."
The chances are probably slim that McCarthy walks out of the Vikings' tunnel in Week 1 and starts for Minnesota. But for those who don't know McCarthy or his work ethic -- are going to be shocked. The kid has no fear and will work his tail off to become the starter for the Vikings sooner rather than later. There won't be any arrogance behind McCarthy, he will keep his head down and compete at a high level. It's hard to keep a talent like him on the bench -- just ask Jim Harbaugh.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football's biggest strength entering 2024
ProBlue: Building the best NFL team full of former Michigan players
Michigan Football: Three big questions ahead of Big Ten Media Days