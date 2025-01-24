Former Michigan Football star found not guilty of domestic violence charges
Former Michigan Football star safety Jabrill Peppers was found not guilty on all charges of domestic violence at the conclusion of his trial on Friday. After closing arguments were heard early on Friday, it took a jury less than one hour of deliberation to return a verdict of not guilty on the domestic violence charges.
According to the prosecution, Peppers allegedly attacked his girlfriend in an altercation back in October of 2024. Peppers was accused of slamming his girlfriend into a wall and throwing her down a staircase, something he vehemently denied during the trail.
"I never slammed her into the wall," Peppers said. "I never grabbed her by the neck. I never pushed her down the stairs."
At the conclusion of the trial, Peppers indicated that the entire ordeal damaged his reputation. Not only did he miss seven games for the New England Patriots during the season because of it, but he also lost his status of team captain.
"I think it hurt my reputation," Peppers said following the trial. "It was a long three months for me. I lost a lot of my season to this. I couldn't be a part of the team."
Peppers went on to give some advice to anyone who is in a position with a lot to lose.
"I encourage every man or woman who has something to lose, if you ever find yourself in a situation like I was in, you have to record it because that might be the only thing that saves you."
Peppers also issued a statement following his trail to Twitter/X, thanking the people who stuck by him through the entire ordeal.
"What people choose to believe about you is indicative of how they feel about you," Peppers wrote. "I needed that reminder! To those who believed in me and knew I would never do what I was accused of doing to a woman, thank you. Those who believed the accusations without any evidence, thank u too."
Peppers was a standout defender for the Michigan Wolverines from 2014-16, where he became one of the most electric players in all of college football.
At Michigan
• 2016 Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation's most versatile player
• 2016 Lott IMPACT Trophy winner
• 2016 Heisman Trophy finalist; placed fifth in the final balloting
• Two-year letterman
• Has appeared in 27 games, making 25 starts on defense
• Has also contributed on special teams and offense
• 2016 Consensus All-American
• 2015 Sporting News All-America second team
• 2015 CBS Sports All-America second team
• First player in Big Ten history to win three individual awards (2016, Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year, Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year and Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year)
• Big Ten's Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year in 2015
• 2016 Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist
• 2015-16 Paul Hornung Award Finalist
• 2015 All-Big Ten first team (coaches and media)
• 2015 All-Big Ten second team return specialist (coaches)
• Three-time All-Big Ten Honoree; 2015-16 first team (coaches and media); 2015 honorable mention return specialist (media)
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7