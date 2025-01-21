Michigan Football: Key departing, returning Wolverines in 2025
On Monday, ESPN released it's 'Way-Too-Early" Top 25 rankings for next season, and the Michigan Wolverines came in at No. 21. All things considered, it seems like a fair spot for a team that finished the 2024 season at 8-5 and ranked outside of the final Top 25. And while the season didn't go as well as most had hoped during the first year of the Sherrone Moore era, the Wolverines certainly finished the season on a high note, defeating No. 2 Ohio State and No. 11 Alabama.
Here's what ESPN had to say about Michigan's outlook for the 2025 season:
"The Wolverines salvaged coach Sherrone Moore's first season by stunning rival Ohio State 13-10 and knocking off Alabama 19-13 in the ReliaQuest Bowl. If Michigan is going to build on that momentum, it will have to get better quarterback play from freshmanBryce Underwood, the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 ESPN 300, or Fresno State transferMikey Keene. Moore fired offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell and replaced him with Chip Lindsey, who called plays at North Carolina the previous two seasons. Lindsey will try to revamp an offense that failed to produce a 40-yard passing play in 2024. The Wolverines are losing two potential first-round picks in Graham and Grant. They added former Alabama five-star recruitDamon Payne Jr. to help fill one of the holes. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons, so it's unclear if he'll remain in college football in 2025.
Additionally, the article also listed some of the notable departures and returning players for the 2025 season. And while some of the players listed as "returning" haven't made an official announcement yet, all signs are pointing toward a return.
Key Departures
- Mason Graham - DL
- Kenneth Grant -DL
- Will Jonson - CB
- Makari Paige - DB
- Josaiah Stewart - DL
- Kalel Mullings - RB
- Donovan Edwards - RB
- Colston Loveland - TE
- Myles Hinton - OL
Key Returners
- Earnest Hausmann - LB
- Jaishawn Barham - LB/DL
- TJ Guy - DL
- Derrick Moore - DL
- Rayshaun Benny - DL
- Rod Moore - DB
- Greg Crippen - OL
- Giovanni El-Hadi - OL
- Marlin Klein - TE
- Dominic Zvada - K
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards wants to prove he's 'One of the best running backs in this class'
Predicting Michigan football's defensive two-deep in 2025 1.0
Predicting Michigan football's 2025 offensive two-deep 1.0
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7