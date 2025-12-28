Another defensive coaching target has emerged for Michigan football

Since Kyle Whittingham accepted the head coach position at Michigan, there have been two coaches who have been linked to come to Ann Arbor. Utah OC Jason Beck has emerged as the favorite to coordinate the Wolverines' offense, while BYU DC Jay Hill is the favorite to coordinate the Michigan defense.

On Saturday, another name has emerged as a candidate to come along with Whittingham to Michigan. Defensive assistant Lewis Powell is a name to know moving forward, per On3's Pete Nakos.

RELATED: QB Bryce Underwood talks Kyle Whittingham hire, discusses future with Michigan

Powell started his coaching career at Utah, under Whittingham, where he coached the Utes as a grad assistant/administrative assistant from 2009-11. Then he went to Hawaii until 2014.

In 2015, Powell went back to Utah and has been coaching there since under Whittingham. Powell has coached the defensive ends since 2019, and that would be the likely position he would coach if he did come to Michigan.

Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Powell's pedigree

Since coming back to Utah for his second stint, Powell has helped send eight Utah players to the NFL, including six of them being picked. Along with sending players to the league, Powell coached two All-Americans.

Powell’s All-Conference First Team honorees include Hunter Dimick (2016), Bradlee Anae (2018-19), Leki Fotu (2018-19), Mika Tafua (2021), Gabe Reid (2022), Jonah Elliss (2023) and Van Fillinger (2024). Aane (2019) and Elliss (2023) also were named consensus All-America.

While Utah isn't a big brand like Michigan, Powell has done a good job of elevating the talent he has. With the resources that Michigan has, and the ability to bring in four and five-star talent, Powell would have a lot more to work with in Ann Arbor.

Utah led the Pac-12 in rushing defense five times (2016, '18-21) and ranked in the top-20 in the FBS in each of its final six years in the league. Nationally, the Utes finished top-five or better in 2018, ’19 and ’23.

On the surface, this would appear to be a great hire by Whittingham, if it were to happen.