Wolverine Digest

Former Michigan football star talks about the state of the program

With a CFP bid still in reach, Jake Butt talks about the youth of Michigan football and its potential for the remainder of the season.

Justice Steiner

Aug 30, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherone Moore and Athletic Director Warde Manuel lead the team up the tunnel after the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherone Moore and Athletic Director Warde Manuel lead the team up the tunnel after the game against the New Mexico Lobos at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Current Big Ten Network college football analyst and former All-American tight end for Michigan football, Jake Butt, talked about the remainder of the Wolverines’ season. 

Butt had a very optimistic outlook on the No. 18 Michigan football squad.

What he’s seen

With big expectations and a recent National Championship, it is hard to be realistic and temper expectations at times. The roster, especially at some key positions, is still young and has growing to do.

“But the truth is, this is a young football team,” Butt said.”You can see the talent.”

The accolades back that statement up. So far this season, Michigan has had two players earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh.

Bryce Underwood
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Purdue during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As the season continues to roll on and the young players gain more experience, the ceiling for this team should move up with that. Also, partially due to that youth, we haven’t seen UofM play to their full potential.

“They have not played their complete, 60-minute best football game yet,” Butt said.

If the freshmen and underclassmen can continue to grow, we could see a new and improved version of the 2025 Wolverines, especially as the freshmen duo of Underwood and Marsh continues to develop chemistry.

Last week, the Wolverines’ offense moved the ball much better, finishing with nearly 500 yards of offense, over twice as much as Northwestern (245). However, five turnovers almost cost Michigan the game. A prime example of not being able to put together the dominating performance they are capable of.

Remainder of the Season

With two games to go, and a potential College Football Playoff (CFP) berth on the line, UofM has Maryland and No. 1 Ohio State remaining on the schedule. As if the showdown with OSU wasn’t already big enough, it could essentially be a playoff game for Michigan.

Michigan vs. OSU
Michigan football players plant their team’s flag at midfield following Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. The Michigan Wolverines won the game 13-10. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Beating Ohio State, if both teams win this weekend, that would be the most impressive win in college football this year,” Butt said. “So it is a huge opportunity for the Wolverines.”

With bragging rights and a CFP berth on the line, the 2025 version of ‘The Game’ will be as big as it gets. If the Wolverines can continue to grow through the growing pains, they have a fair chance of taking down the Buckeyes for the fifth straight season. 

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI 

Published
Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

Home/Football