Former Michigan football star talks about the state of the program
Current Big Ten Network college football analyst and former All-American tight end for Michigan football, Jake Butt, talked about the remainder of the Wolverines’ season.
Butt had a very optimistic outlook on the No. 18 Michigan football squad.
What he’s seen
With big expectations and a recent National Championship, it is hard to be realistic and temper expectations at times. The roster, especially at some key positions, is still young and has growing to do.
“But the truth is, this is a young football team,” Butt said.”You can see the talent.”
The accolades back that statement up. So far this season, Michigan has had two players earn Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, Bryce Underwood and Andrew Marsh.
As the season continues to roll on and the young players gain more experience, the ceiling for this team should move up with that. Also, partially due to that youth, we haven’t seen UofM play to their full potential.
“They have not played their complete, 60-minute best football game yet,” Butt said.
If the freshmen and underclassmen can continue to grow, we could see a new and improved version of the 2025 Wolverines, especially as the freshmen duo of Underwood and Marsh continues to develop chemistry.
Last week, the Wolverines’ offense moved the ball much better, finishing with nearly 500 yards of offense, over twice as much as Northwestern (245). However, five turnovers almost cost Michigan the game. A prime example of not being able to put together the dominating performance they are capable of.
Remainder of the Season
With two games to go, and a potential College Football Playoff (CFP) berth on the line, UofM has Maryland and No. 1 Ohio State remaining on the schedule. As if the showdown with OSU wasn’t already big enough, it could essentially be a playoff game for Michigan.
“Beating Ohio State, if both teams win this weekend, that would be the most impressive win in college football this year,” Butt said. “So it is a huge opportunity for the Wolverines.”
With bragging rights and a CFP berth on the line, the 2025 version of ‘The Game’ will be as big as it gets. If the Wolverines can continue to grow through the growing pains, they have a fair chance of taking down the Buckeyes for the fifth straight season.