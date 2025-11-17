Michigan football commit makes huge leap in latest recruiting rankings
Michigan football class of 2026 four-star EDGE commit Julian Walker from Dutch Fork High School (Columbia, SC) made a huge jump in the latest Rivals300 recruiting rankings that were released on Monday.
Walker jumped 26 spots from the No. 81 ranked player in the class of 2026, all the way up to the No. 26 spot in the nation. The movement for Walker was one of the most drastic jumps out of all players in the class in the Rivals300 rankings as he moved up 55 spots.
A national scout gave their take on Walker's game in light of the newest rankings.
"Michigan EDGE commit Julian Walker has prototypical size and athletic ability with fantastic block disruption. As a senior, he’s been able to collect nearly 15 tackles-for-loss. And standing at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds, Walker plays with phenomenal pad level and impressive bend given his size. Even at 255 pounds, he’s not nearly filled out in his frame. He has so much room to develop and add substantial mass to his frame. He has the body type, physicality and athleticism to potentially play along the entire line of scrimmage outside of nose tackle. All the way from 3-technique to a stand-up edge, Walker has all of the physical and athletic tools that defensive coaches covet at the position and his potential is as high as anybody in the entire 2026 cycle along the line of scrimmage.” —Cody Bellaire, National Scout
As Bellaire noted, Walker's performance on the field, combined with his versatility and overall potential has allowed those who follow recruiting to take notice as he ascends in the rankings.
Walker committed to Sherrone Moore's program on July 1. The South Carolina native has taken several gameday visits over the fall to see Shane Beamer's Gamecocks, while also taking a visit to North Carolina in early October.
While South Carolina continues to push for the flip, the Wolverines will have to fend off the home state school down the stretch as the early signing period approaches in December.
After the latest Rivals300 release, Michigan's class of 2026 ranks No. 12 in the nation, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
The early National Signing Day is on Dec. 3.