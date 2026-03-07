Former Michigan Linebacker Details Pitch His New School Made to Gain Commitment

Kyle Whittingham and the new Michigan football staff were able to retain a good number of players from the Wolverines' 2025 roster to help put the program in a solid position moving forward.

However, whenever a new coach comes into a school, it's inevitable that some guys are going to leave as it's not feasible to be able to retain everyone.

One of Michigan's biggest losses this offseason was when linebacker Cole Sullivan entered the transfer portal and committed to Oklahoma, as he was a player who really started to make an impact on the team's defense last season.

Recently, Sullivan joined an Oklahoma-based podcast—1Oklahoma, which helps raise NIL funds for the Sooners football program.

On the episode, Sullivan detailed the first time he met coach Brent Venables, with Venables apparently telling Sullivan that he is a "linebacker doctor."

"It was kind of funny, the first time I met him, he was like—he called himself the linebacker doctor," Sullivan said. "He said if you're sick, do you go to some random doctor you've never heard of, or do you go to a doctor that specializes in whatever is wrong with you? I was like 'well, I want to go to the specialist.' He's like, 'well I'm the linebacker doctor.' That was one of his pitches to me, so that was pretty funny."

Apparently #Michigan lost LB Cole Sullivan to the linebacker doctor aka #Oklahoma HC Brent Venables… pic.twitter.com/XU0IwLrHUg — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) March 7, 2026

Sullivan at Michigan

Sullivan was part of Michigan's 2024 recruiting class and was first recruited by former linebackers coach Chris Partridge.

Despite Partridge being dismissed from the program during the 2023 season and Jim Harbaugh leaving for the NFL after that season, Sullivan stuck with the transition in Ann Arbor into the Moore era.

As a freshman in 2024, Sullivan appeared in 12 games on special teams, including one at linebacker, while making four tackles to earn his first varsity letter with the Maize and Blue.

In 2025, Sullivan's role in the defense expanded much further under defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. In 11 games played, the sophomore made 44 combined tackles with five tackles for loss, two sacks and three interceptions for the Wolverines.

On three occasions, Sullivan shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performances against New Mexico, Nebraska and Washington.

Michigan will welcome Sullivan and the Sooners to the Big House on Sept. 12 for the second game of a home-and-home matchup between the two programs. Oklahoma won last year's game by a score of 24-13.