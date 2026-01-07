Former Michigan Star Linebacker Commits to Oklahoma, per Report

Oklahoma’s 2026 game against Michigan just got even more interesting.

Linebacker Cole Sullivan, who played for the Wolverines for the last two seasons, has committed to OU through the transfer portal, per a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sullivan, a Pittsburgh native, had a big game against the Sooners in 2025. The linebacker registered three tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery as Oklahoma defeated the Wolverines 24-13 on Sept. 6.

Sullivan played in 11 games in 2025 and registered 48 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three interceptions and two sacks. He shared Michigan Defensive Player of the Week honors in the Wolverines’ games against New Mexico, Nebraska and Washington.

After appearing on only 14 defensive plays in 2024, his true freshman year, Sullivan played on 331 snaps as a sophomore. He ended the 2025 season with a 59.7 Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade and also boasted tackling and run-defense grades of 72 and 70.8, respectively.

In 2024, Sullivan was a star on the Wolverines’ special teams formations. The linebacker appeared in 12 of Michigan’s 13 games and was named Michigan’s Rookie of the Year on special teams.

Read More Oklahoma Sooners

Former Oklahoma Starting Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal, per Report

Oklahoma Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out of Norman

Oklahoma Beefs Up the Defensive Line From the Transfer Portal, per Report

Sullivan will depart from a Michigan program that is going through a near-complete overhaul.

The Wolverines fired coach Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10, due to “credible evidence” that he engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Hours after his firing, Moore was arrested for home invasion, stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering.

Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham — who served as Utah’s head coach from 2005 to 2025 — to replace Moore on Dec. 26.

The Wolverines went 9-4 in 2025 and lost to Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

Sullivan’s reported commitment is massive for Oklahoma’s defense.

He will likely begin the season as a starting linebacker, as Kobie McKinzie transferred to Northwestern. Linebacker Owen Heinecke, who broke out in 2025, is waiting to hear back on his appeal to the NCAA for another year of eligibility, while Kip Lewis has not yet announced if he will return to Norman or enter the NFL Draft.

Sullivan is the third defensive player to commit to OU from the transfer portal, joining Oregon defensive back Dakoda Fields and UTSA defensive lineman Kenny Ozowalu. He is the 10th player overall to reportedly join the Sooners from the portal.

The transfer portal opened on Jan. 2, and it will close on Jan. 16. Players who enter the portal are permitted to return to their original school.