Former Michigan running back headed to LA for a reunion with Jim Harbaugh
As the NFL preseason came to a close, NFL franchises spent much of the day on Tuesday cutting their rosters down to the final 53 players. In Los Angeles, three former U-M football players were waived by the Chargers as part of those cuts, including Karsen Barnhart, Chris Hinton, and Cornelius Johnson.
Although that was probably a difficult reality for head coach Jim Harbaugh given that he served as the collegiate head coach for all three guys, that's the harsh reality of playing - and coaching - football at the professional level. It's business.
While the departure of three former U-M players was a little disappointing to see, there was some good news on Wednesday as the Chargers claimed former U-M running back Hassan Haskins off waivers.
Haskins became a Michigan football legend for his 2021 performance against Ohio State in the Big House, rushing for a 169 yards and a whopping 5 touchdowns on 28 carries. His performance helped seal the win for the Wolverines and snap an eight game losing streak to Ohio State, setting the stage for what became the best three year stretch in program history.
Following his final year at Michigan, Haskins was selected in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans. During his rookie season, Haskins rushed for 93 yards on 25 carries in a backup role to Derrick Henry.
